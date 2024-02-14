Home » Investing Articles » Top Stocks » 3 UK stocks that Fools have recently sold

3 UK stocks that Fools have recently sold

We don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation. Three Fools recently waved farewell to these UK stocks…

The Motley Fool Staff
Latest posts by The Motley Fool Staff (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are different reasons for investors deciding to sell shares in some of their UK-listed stocks. It might be because the original long-term investing thesis has changed. Perhaps it’s due to seeing better value elsewhere.

Let’s find out why these three Fools parted ways with some of their investments.

boohoo Group

What it does: boohoo Group designs, markets and sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products in the UK and abroad.

By Paul Summers: As much as I hate to admit defeat, I recently dumped my shares in battered fast-fashion firm boohoo (LSE: BOO). 

My timing may turn out to be spectacularly bad. A cut in interest rates this year could bring buyers back to the growth stock. The company also owns a truckload of recognisable brands, such as Debenhams, where trading may improve.

However, I misjudged just how much of the threat rivals like Chinese juggernaut Shein would become when I bought. Tellingly, younger and far more stylish members of my own family no longer visit the company’s site. Questionable corporate governance has long been an issue too.

One saving grace to all this is that I previously banked some great profits on boohoo shares. But this latest experience has served as a fresh reminder that nothing lasts forever and that staying diversified is essential as a retail investor.

Paul Summers has no position in Boohoo Group.

Rightmove

What it does: Rightmove operates the UK’s largest property search platform.   

By Ben McPoland. I don’t often sell stocks but towards the end of last year I offloaded my holding in UK stalwart, Rightmove (LSE: RMV). It was just before the shares plunged in response to CoStar Group acquiring rival UK property website OnTheMarket. Obviously I had no inkling this sell-off would happen and thought it was a bizarre market overreaction.

Anyway, the share price has now rebounded and we’re back to a 1.5% dividend yield. Revenue and profits have been averaging around 6% since 2017, and I eventually found this underwhelming.

The new(ish) CEO has promised to get that ticking upwards. If so, that should help the share price, which has stagnated for the last four years.

Now, I should say that I still think Rightmove is a terrific company. It has around an 85% share of the UK property search market and boasts incredible profit margins.

Perhaps greedily, I just wanted more bang for my buck (or pound sterling). So I used the cash to invest in Ashtead Technology for faster growth and Legal & General for the ultra-high-yield dividends.

Ben McPoland owns shares of Ashtead Technology and Legal & General but has no position in CoStar Group or Rightmove.

Rolls-Royce Holdings

What it does: Rolls-Royce designs, develops and manufactures aircraft and helicopter engines, combat jet engines, large commercial aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle engines, and nuclear reactors.

By Harvey Jones. I mostly buy dirt-cheap, high yielding UK dividend stocks that I plan to hold for years and years. My purchase of Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) in October 2022 was a rare exception. It was cheap, yes, but wasn’t paying a dividend (and still isn’t).

I decided that after crashing by three quarters, its stock was ripe for a recovery. People were flying again after Covid lockdowns yet the Rolls-Royce share price was still idling on the runway.

It looked risky, though, and I only bought a small stake. Sadly. One year later, I was up 179%.

I needed some ready cash in October and decided to take the win. I felt Rolls-Royce shares had flown too far.

They jumped another 30% in the month that followed, but I’m comfortable with my decision. 

The group now faces headwinds as new CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç battles to drive up prices despite pushback from key customers Emirates and Thai Airways. If the stock dips, I’ll hop on board because I think the longer-term outlook is positive. It’s just overpriced today. Next time, I’ll buy it for keeps.

Harvey Jones has no position in Rolls-Royce Holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Top Stocks

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer FTSE ‘beginner’ stocks I’d buy

| James Beard

Here are two FTSE stocks I think could help newbie investors -- looking to buy shares for the first time…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 ETFs Fools own in their Stocks and Shares ISA

| The Motley Fool Staff

It's worth considering more than stocks and shares in an S&S ISA! Some ETFs can offer exposure in unique ways...

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Top Stocks

Best British shares to consider buying in February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including a Share Advisor stalwart.

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Top Stocks

Best US stocks to consider buying in February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they’d buy in February, which included a familiar ride-sharing…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for February, including a household name among UK energy companies.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to consider buying in February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in February, including an 'Ice' recommendation!

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »