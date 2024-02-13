Home » Investing Articles » What’s wrong with the Shell share price?

What’s wrong with the Shell share price?

The Shell share price has gone nowhere for the past year. Now I’m wondering whether it’s ready for lift-off, or will continue to idle.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As oil climbs above $80 a barrel on Red Sea tensions, I thought the Shell (LSE: SHEL) share price might also be on the up, but I was wrong.

Shell shares have declined almost 5% over the last three months. Measured over 12 months, they’re up just 0.87%. Longer term investors in the FTSE 100 gas and oil giant won’t be complaining though. The stock is up 82.47% over three years.

That jump was due to the energy shock, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which saw Brent crude touch $112 a barrel in June 2022. Shell can break even at around $30, so it’s still well in its comfort zone.

Does this stock offer good value?

Shell looks cheap, trading at just 7.38 times earnings, and I’m wondering whether today is a good one to buy. But why isn’t it doing better?

The £161bn giant enjoyed a strong end to 2023, with net Q4 adjusted earnings jumping 17.3% to $7.3bn year-on-year, smashing the anticipated $6.1bn. The results, published on 1 February, reflected “robust operational performance and strong LNG trading”, offset by lower refining margins and higher operating expenses.

The board noted that it had returned a total of $23bn to shareholders in 2023 via dividends and buy backs. It increased the dividend by 4% and announced a $3.5bn buyback programme for Q1 2024 alone.

I was intrigued to see the buyback will be funded by increasing debt, which is already a mighty $43.5bn. This seems a strange move, especially given today’s high interest rates. But, of course, everyone expects them to start falling soon. 

With forecast sales of a staggering $322bn, I can’t worry too much about this. Especially since analysts predict Shell’s net debt will fall to $35.8bn in 2024.

The Shell share price has idled since its Q4 results. While it has a growing renewables arm, its fortunes are still linked to fossil fuel prices, and investors are now waiting to see where they will go next.

It’s a cyclical thing

What happens in the Red Sea is unguessable. So it’s another key oil price driver, the state of the global economy. If the US tips into recession, energy prices could fall. On the other hand, with wildcat shale drillers responding to any oil price increased by ramping up production, there may be a cap on how high the price can go, barring geopolitical disaster.

Today, Shell yields 3.95% which is forecast to hit 4.34% in 2024. I can find far higher yields on the FTSE 100. It’s a personal thing, but I’ve never got as excited about share buybacks. I’m not convinced they offer long-term value, and would rather have the money paid straight to my trading account via a dividend.

Another concern is that while the share price is idling, this is on the back of a strong run. Shell may look cheap, but the oil price could go either way from here. I simply can’t get sufficiently excited to buy the stock today.

That would change if the oil price crashed though. Energy stocks are cyclical, and I prefer to buy them when they’re down. Just not today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Is IAG’s share price now too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price has struggled to recover from multiple shocks, but it now looks very undervalued against its peers, with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The 15% yield from this FTSE 250 dividend stock looks amazing. Is there a catch?

| Alan Oscroft

When a dividend stock offers a double-digit yield like this, is it time for us to rush out and try…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Earnings breakdown: what’s next for the TUI share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The TUI share price is looking dirt cheap as revenues and underlying profits hit record highs while debt continues to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,344 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

AI stocks: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get rich?

| Paul Summers

Artificial intelligence is here to stay and our writer is confident that investing in AI stocks could now transform his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

NatWest or Lloyds share price: which will climb higher in 2024?

| Tom Rodgers

The Lloyds share price remains top of mind for many FTSE 100 investors. But NatWest could come roaring back to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 to target £1,010 a year of passive income

| James Beard

Our writer explains how he'd seek to generate over £1,000 of passive income each year (and some capital growth) by…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d aim to double my money using the Stocks and Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can harness the power of the Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth tax-free. Here’s how I’d aim…

Read more »