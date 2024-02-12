Home » Investing Articles » Never mind buy-to-let! I’m investing in FTSE shares instead

Never mind buy-to-let! I’m investing in FTSE shares instead

Despite the popularity of rental real estate, FTSE shares like this one may offer far more promising opportunities for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Choosing between investing directly in real estate and FTSE shares isn’t difficult for me. If I were forced to pick between the two, I’d go with the latter every time. There’s no denying that owning rental properties can be immensely profitable. But it entails a lot of work dealing with the tenants and maintenance, not to mention the initial massive upfront cost of buying a house in the first place.

Investing in the UK’s leading stocks also has its caveats. But it’s a far more passive process for long-term investors and doesn’t require anywhere near as much capital to get the ball rolling. So, with that in mind, what are the best FTSE stocks to buy right now?

Why invest in UK shares?

Across the pond, the stock market has made a pretty stellar comeback. Looking at the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, these US indices are up 21.5% and 43.7% over the last 12 months, respectively! After two years of horrendous performance, there’s no denying it’s a welcoming sight, especially for growth investors. Yet, here in the UK, we haven’t been so fortunate.

Looking at our two flagship indices, the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, are actually down by around 5% over the same period. Of course, this doesn’t capture the effects of dividends. But even when taking shareholder rewards into consideration, it doesn’t come close to what US stocks have achieved.

Does that mean investors should start investing internationally? Owning US stocks can be a powerful bonus to portfolio diversification. However, it’s important to remember that past performance doesn’t predict future returns. And when looking closer at UK stocks, a recurring theme appears to be emerging – they’re cheap. And investing in the best businesses at dirt-cheap prices is one of the best ways to build substantial wealth in the long run.

A top pick for 2024?

Looking at the FTSE All Share index, investors have over 600 companies to choose from. Sadly, only a few of these are going to be winners. And I think B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) could be one of them. The discount retailer has proven increasingly popular among shoppers as it provides relief against the cost-of-living crisis through cheaper products versus larger grocery stores such as Tesco.

However, what makes the company stand out is its industry-leading margins. Despite most retailers barely being able to generate an operating profit beyond 5%, B&M is currently reaping almost 11%! That’s turned it into a cash-generating machine capable of funding its international expansion into France, which is growing like a weed when looking at the latest results.

Of course, the firm isn’t without its risks. B&M isn’t the only discount retailer out there and often finds itself competing on price with the likes of Aldi and Lidl. Too much pressure could start chipping away at its chunky margins, eventually putting an end to its leading status.

Yet, even with this risk in mind, management has a knack for adapting and navigating the shifting retail landscape. That’s why I intend to add this business to my portfolio once I have more capital at hand.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market will do this after the next UK general election in 2024

| Ben McPoland

What might happen to the stock market after the next general election? Ben McPoland takes a look and highlights one…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is the British American Tobacco share price too good to pass on?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the lookout for value shares. At its current share price, could British American Tobacco be a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this 9.5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem after 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock posted good 2023 results, looks undervalued against its peers, and pays a high dividend that could…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d target a £1,000 passive income from £10k with this FTSE high yielder

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a 10% yield. Roland Head explains why it's one of his top picks for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price is still over £3! Have I missed a golden opportunity?

| Simon Watkins

Despite Rolls-Royce’s dramatic share price rise, the stock still looks undervalued to me, and the company is targeting major growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which is my number-one FTSE 100 housebuilder?

| James Beard

After a shock announcement, Barratt Developments will overtake Taylor Wimpey as the FTSE 100's largest builder. But should I buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 64p, I think the Vodafone share price could be 85% undervalued!

| James Beard

With the Vodafone share price continuing to disappoint, our writer's trying to work out what the telecoms giant will be…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Falling interest rates? History suggests these have been some of the best shares to buy

| Paul Summers

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. But that doesn't mean it can't be helpful. Paul Summers looks at…

Read more »