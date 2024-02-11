Home » Investing Articles » Invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn lifelong passive income? Here’s how!

Invest a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn lifelong passive income? Here’s how!

By investing his Stocks and Shares ISA in the right way, our writer reckons he could earn passive income for a lifetime from money invested today.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a long-term investment vehicle.

Over the long term, I would like to earn passive income. In fact, it would be ideal if that income could grow over time. That would help me manage some of life’s expenses, especially if they increase in price due to inflation.

If I wanted to invest an ISA with that objective in mind, here is how I would do it.

First catch your hare

My starting point would be to have a Stocks and Shares ISA.

While that is obvious, it is important too. There are lots of ISAs available on the market and many have their own pros and cons.

So I would want to find one that seemed well-suited to my own specific investment objectives.

Consider risk tolerance

Risk always matters when it comes to investing. With a long-term timescale, the way I think about risk may change.

For example, a once in a century event may sound unlikely.  

But if I lease a building with a one-hundred year leasehold and know at some point in that timeframe it will definitely be hit by a storm, the risk suddenly seems very real.

If I want lifelong passive income, I would definitely diversify my Stocks and Shares ISA across a range of companies and business areas. I would also ask myself how likely a business is still to be around 40 or 50 years from now.

In reality, nobody knows what may happen. If I already have doubts now about whether a business will survive the next 50 years, though, I might not want to invest in it with lifelong passive income as my objective.

Find compelling business models

Sometimes a company does well, but not because it has a brilliant business model.

It might just be tapping into a faddish consumer trend, for example, or using financial engineering that may not work across the economic cycle.

So I would try to stuff my ISA full of businesses I think have business models that look set to endure.

Take Unilever (LSE: ULVR) as an example.

Its business model is based on coming up with products for everyday needs like washing hair. I expect such needs to persist indefinitely.

By developing proprietary technology and premium brands, Unilever can use its marketing and distribution muscle to generate big profits. Last year, the company made €7.1bn in profits after tax. Not bad for flogging soap and sauces!

Tastes may change and brands might come in and out of fashion. Those are risks to sales and profits at Unilever.

But the basic business model has been working since Lever Brothers opened its doors 139 years ago. I expect it will continue doing so, to a greater or lesser extent.

If I had spare cash to invest, I would happily add Unilever to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

I think shares like that could still be generating passive income for shareholders decades from now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Value Shares

UK shares: a ‘perfect storm’ for building wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he sees now as an ideal time to buy UK shares he thinks are much cheaper…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

A high risk, high reward FTSE 100 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 100 may not be renowned for huge volatility, but with this stock down 40% in a few months,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 20,618 shares of this high-yield FTSE stock for £150 a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this FTSE 250 dividend stock looks like a very attractive candidate to try and generate passive income…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

3 top UK AI stocks to buy for the artificial intelligence boom

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The artificial intelligence revolution has well and truly started. But what are the best UK AI stocks to buy for…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This super stock could pay a 15.5% dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

This company operates in a sector where earnings are surging amid geopolitical upheaval, and pays one excellent dividend yield.

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d invest £500 a month in FTSE 100 dividend shares to aim for a million

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon the outlook for the FTSE 100 is better now than it's been for years. It could be a…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Can I bank on Lloyds shares recovering or is it dead money?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors are clearly wary of UK banks and Lloyds shares are testament to that. However, it has some great metrics…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 gem I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

With Halma shares back at their 2020 levels, Stephen Wright sees an opportunity for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »