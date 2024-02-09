Home » Investing Articles » Is this exciting growth stock a no-brainer buy for 2024?

Is this exciting growth stock a no-brainer buy for 2024?

Our writer thinks he’s found a growth stock that’s likely to continue to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One growth stock that I think could do particularly well in 2024, is YouGov (LSE:YOU). Here’s why I’d buy the shares, if I had some spare cash.

According to Rishi Sunak, it’s his “working assumption” that there’s going to be a general election in the second half of the year.

As YouGov has built a strong reputation for undertaking political opinion polling, I’m sure this is going to help its earnings in 2024.

But politics is only part of what it does.

I think there are other compelling reasons why it’s going to have a good year (and many more thereafter).

The company describes itself as an “online research data and analytics technology group“. It provides subscription-based and bespoke data products to 4,300 clients throughout the world.

And it claims to be the most quoted market research source on the planet.

A technological revolution

For a long time, the company’s been using machine-learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy of its predictions.

It’s also adopted AI to detect and remove ‘suspect’ respondents to its surveys.

But as the technology evolves, I believe there’s likely to be an increase in demand for YouGov’s services.

That’s because AI models need to be ‘trained’ using vast quantities of information. To do this successfully, they require access to reliable source data that’s up-to-date and relevant.

And I think YouGov’s well positioned to meet this demand. That’s why I’m particularly excited about the growth potential for this stock.

An impressive track record

Although past performance isn’t necessarily a guide to what’s going to happen in the future, I think it does indicate whether a company’s been well managed.

Like all rapidly-growing groups, YouGov’s success can be put down to it being good at what it does. And it has successfully integrated the many businesses that it’s acquired.

With the exception of 2019, it’s grown its earnings per share (EPS) in each of its last 13 financial years.

Its adjusted EPS, for the year ended 31 July 2023 (FY23), was 40.5p. For comparison, in FY10, it was 2.5p.

A bargain?

But the shares aren’t cheap. They trade at 30 times’ its FY23 adjusted earnings.

However, this doesn’t put me off as it’s not out of line with other companies in the information sector. For example, RELX, Experian and London Stock Exchange Group, have earnings multiples of 32, 30 and 28, respectively.

Having said that, income investors will be disappointed that its stock is yielding a miserly 0.7%.

With most of its business being conducted online, it’s particularly vulnerable to a cyber attack. And the consequences of failing to comply with data protection legislation could be damaging, both from a financial and reputational perspective.

However, no such problems were identified in its most recent market update.

While acknowledging that the current trading environment was difficult, it said it was confident of meeting analysts’ EPS expectations for FY24, of 39.5p (not adjusted for exceptional items or acquisitions).

In my opinion, YouGov is ideally placed to benefit from the AI revolution, both in terms of improving the accuracy of its existing products, but also increasing the revenues it earns from the developers of machine-learning software.

That’s why I’d be excited to buy the stock, the next time I have some spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc, RELX, and YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Tesco is selling its bank. Here’s what it means for the share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco just made a major announcement in relation to its banking operations. Will this development push the share price higher?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this banking move boost Tesco shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Has the investment case for Tesco shares changed by news it plans to sell some of its banking business? Christopher…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

The Bellway share price is up 40%! Will this momentum continue in 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The real estate market's recovering, sending the Bellway share price surging. But is it too late to capitalise on the…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £200 a month to build a £3,417 second income – then double it!

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare £200 each month, our writer thinks he could set up a sizeable second income -- then more…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

2 no-brainer FTSE ‘beginner’ stocks I’d buy

| James Beard

Here are two FTSE stocks I think could help newbie investors -- looking to buy shares for the first time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Am I missing out if I don’t buy Nvidia stock?

| Charlie Keough

Nvidia stock was one of 2023's top performers. But will its impressive performance continue? If so, this Fool doesn't want…

Read more »

Investing Articles

National Grid shares: debt heavy but with a bright future

| Andrew Mackie

Steady and reliable, National Grid shares provide this writer with a stable stream of income and exposure to the new…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£8,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try and double that while creating lifelong passive income

| Mark Tovey

I'd invest £8k into a healthcare REIT and a mining Investment Trust to try and create passive income that would…

Read more »