Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks with enormous potential

2 penny stocks with enormous potential

Edward Sheldon has been scanning the market for penny stocks with a lot of potential. And he believes these two are worth a look.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks can have a place in a well-diversified portfolio. They’re higher risk, but the returns can be explosive.

Here, I’m going to highlight two top penny stocks on the London Stock Exchange. In my view, these shares have bags of potential.

In a strong position

First up is hVIVO (LSE: HVO).

It’s a small healthcare company that offers services for clinical trials and lab testing. Playing a vital role in the pharma industry, it serves several of the world’s largest global biopharmaceutical companies.

A recent trading update from hVIVO was very positive.

For starters, the company said that right now, it’s in its “strongest ever position” with 90% of 2024 revenue guidance already contracted, and record revenue visibility into 2025. For 2024, it expects to achieve revenue of £62m (+11% year on year)

Secondly, it advised that it’s on schedule to open a new state-of-the-art facility in Canary Wharf, London, in the first half of the 2024. This will enable the company to meet the growing demand for human challenge trials and allow it to further scale up. By 2028, it is hoping to be generating revenues of £100m per year.

I am excited about 2024 as we look forward to our move to a larger facility and the further diversification of our services.

Dr Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, CEO of hVIVO

At present, hVIVO shares trade on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 23. This above-average valuation does add some risk.

Given the strong growth the company is generating right now, however, I think the overall risk/reward skew is attractive.

Taking a long-term view, I think the stock is likely to move higher.

Unlocking new opportunities

The other penny stock I want to highlight is Netcall (LSE: NET).

It’s a technology company that specialises in artificial intelligence-powered process automation and customer engagement software. Its customers include Legal & General, Nationwide, and the NHS.

This company has a great growth track record. Over the last five years, its revenue has grown from £21.9m to £36m (+64%) as organisations have embraced its automation solutions. And looking ahead, analysts expect the top-line growth to continue with a figure of £39.1m forecast for the year ending 30 June 2024 and £43.4m estimated for the following year.

It’s worth noting that management was quite bullish in a recent trading update. “We remain well positioned as we enter the second half, with our innovative product roadmap continuing to unlock new opportunities in a structurally-growing market,” said CEO James Ormondroyd.

Now, this stock has a higher valuation too. Currently, the forward-looking P/E ratio here is about 31.

I don’t think that’s unreasonable given that the technology company is growing rapidly and has a lot of recurring revenues.

But it does add some risk to the investment case. If growth slows, the stock could be volatile.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 impressive growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in February

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is looking for quality growth stocks with the potential to soar in the future and earmarks these two…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock yielding 6% could turn my £20K investment into £1,226 passive income

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how this dividend stock and its enticing yield could help her aims of building a second income…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 earnings: why did the AstraZeneca share price fall 7%?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers the reasons for AstraZeneca's fall in the FTSE 100 today and explains why he isn't too worried…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price repeat last year’s incredible success in 2024?

| Charlie Carman

The Rolls-Royce share price has become a growth machine recently, but can the FTSE 100 engineering giant continue outperforming the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I plan to retire early with the passive income I’m making today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has plans of retiring early. Therefore, he's generating passive income today so that he's in a better position…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Anglo American share price is down 47% and looks in bargain territory

| Andrew Mackie

Despite witnessing a share price collapse, Andrew Mackie continues to focus on the long-term growth story for Anglo American.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

£13k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,487 a month

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates how investors can set themselves up for early retirement with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

This dividend stock blew me away

| Gordon Best

Not many firms have a dividend as high as 7.2%, and even fewer have fundamentals this strong. This dividend stock…

Read more »