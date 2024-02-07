Home » Investing Articles » Is the Capita share price a potential bargain or a value trap?

Is the Capita share price a potential bargain or a value trap?

The Capita share price is near all-time lows. Our writer wonders whether, is it worth buying some shares or would it be prudent to avoid them?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As the Capita (LSE: CPI) share price continues to tumble, is there a bargain to be had or should I steer clear? Let’s dig deeper.

Outsourcing services

Capita is one of the largest outsourcing businesses in the country. It helps public and private sector businesses with their operations across a range of tasks and duties.

As I write, Capita shares are trading for 18p. They’re currently trading at all-time lows! Over a 12-month period, they’re down 35%, from 28p at this time last year to current levels. Looking back further, over a five-year period they’re down 83%, from 112p to current levels.

I reckon Capita shares have struggled in recent years due to declining performance financially, as well as contracts being harder to come by. Plus, rising debt levels have concerned investors around the firm’s balance sheet. On top of that, a data breach last year didn’t help.

However, an announcement to cut 900 jobs and review around the overall strategy and direction of the business could set it on a better course ahead.

To buy or not to buy?

The Capita share price dropped sharply when the news of the data breach broke. Plus, it could present challenges winning contracts moving forward too as its reputation will have been harmed. The news last month that 5,000 pension holders will be suing Capita due to retirement savings data being hacked won’t help investor sentiment. A hefty financial penalty could be on the way too.

Next, the sheer size of Capita is astounding, with over 43,000 colleagues. No wonder it’s hard to keep an eye on efficiencies, and I’m not sure 900 job cuts will be the end to help drive improvements in this area.

However, it’s worth mentioning that Capita has still been performing well recently. A pre-close update for the 11 months ended 30 November released just before Christmas made for good reading. Revenue grew by 2.1% and new contract wins increased by 47% compared to the previous year. Margin levels also look to be increasing.

Moving on, what I personally like about Capita’s business model is its exposure to the public sector, where it makes half of its revenue. Usually, contracts with central and local governments are longer-term and can provide stable income streams. The private sector is not as secure, or long-term, generally speaking.

Finally, Capita’s current valuation on a price-to-earnings ratio of just three makes the shares look dirt-cheap, at least on the surface of things.

My verdict

Despite Capita trading on a rock-bottom valuation, and its most recent update showing promise, I’m not going to buy any shares today.

At present, the uncertainty around what efficiencies will look like and how they could impact Capita is putting me off investing. I need to see more results and updates before I decide to part with my hard-earned money. Plus the data breach in March last year is a huge red flag for me. Failures like these can have a lasting impact on current sentiment, and future prospects too.

To me, Capita shares don’t represent value for money just now. I reckon there are better stocks out there for my portfolio. Capita’s next update is due in early March and I’ll revisit my position at that time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares paying huge passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

For lovers of powerful passive income, these two FTSE 100 shares pay out cash of 9% and 10.4% a year.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Market Movers

PZ Cussons’ share price plummets 18% on profit warning! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

The PZ Cussons share price has slumped again as issues in Nigeria hit revenues and profits. Is the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: 1 I’d buy and 1 I’d avoid!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer, Sumayya Mansoor, breaks down two FTSE 100 shares and explains why she’s bullish on one, and bearish on…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Pension needs estimate rises £8K. These income shares could support my retirement

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has found some income shares to help him with the most recent pension estimate needed for a moderate…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 52-week low, here’s what the charts say for the BT share price!

| Charlie Carman

With the BT share price starting the year in freefall, Charlie Carman considers whether the FTSE 100 telecoms stock is…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£50k invested in these FTSE 250 shares could make me a £4k income

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 dividend shares offer yields of 8% or more. Roland Head explains why he thinks they could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why on earth have Vodafone shares crashed to a 30-year low?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shares have more than halved over the past five years and this week hit their lowest point in decades.…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

With its 15% yield, I think this undervalued dividend stock is a no-brainer buy

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley has searched far and wide for a high-yield dividend stock with a good track record of payments.…

Read more »