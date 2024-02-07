Home » Investing Articles » I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a £3,815 second income like this

I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a £3,815 second income like this

Christopher Ruane explains how he’d aim to generate sizeable passive income streams by investing a £20k ISA into carefully-chosen dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One way I use a Stocks and Shares ISA is to generate a passive income. That lets me benefit from the success of blue-chip companies without needing to do the hard work myself. Over the course of time, I think this approach could prove to be fairly lucrative.

If I had a spare £20k today to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA with the objective of generating a second income of £3,815 a year, here is the plan of action I would adopt.

Choosing the right ISA

My first move would be to pick a Stocks and Shares ISA that suited my personal financial circumstances. There are lots of different options available, so I would want to pick the right one for me.

I could then put my £20k into it and get ready to start investing.

Setting a strategy

Next I would decide how I wanted to invest the money. If I was a novice investor, it Is at this point that I would learn the basics of how the stock market works.

Then I would decide my strategy. That does not need to be complicated, but I think having a sense of what I want to do could help guide my investment choices.

In all cases I would be looking for a great business selling at an attractive valuation. Only after establishing that would I then consider the dividend yield.

Finding shares to buy

Even the best business can run into unforeseen difficulties however, so I would diversify my ISA across a number of different shares. With £20k, I could comfortably spread my choices over five to 10 shares.

I would stick to business areas I felt I understood, so I could assess the prospects of the businesses in which I was thinking about investing.

The sort of income share I own in my portfolio is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). I like the multinational tobacco manufacturer’s portfolio of premium brands, its strong market position and large customer base. The company is a free cash flow machine and has raised its dividend annually for decades.

Hopefully, the juicy yield of 9.7% may not even fully reflect what I earn, if the dividend keeps growing.

But with cigarette sales declining and British American having a lot of debt, the dividend could go into reverse at some point and may even be cancelled if things get bad enough.

This illustrates why, as an investor, I need to consider seriously the risks of a share before I buy it. My hope for British American is that cigarette sales decline but still continue for decades, while the business grows its non-cigarette business.

Targeting income

Investing a £20k ISA at an average yield of 9.7% should earn me £1,940 in dividends annually. If I reinvest the dividends at first though, a 9.7%-yielding £20k ISA ought to let me hit my second income target of £3,815 annually after seven years.

If my average yield was lower, I could still aim to follow the same strategy but it would take me longer to hit my target.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

With its 15% yield, I think this undervalued dividend stock is a no-brainer buy

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley has searched far and wide for a high-yield dividend stock with a good track record of payments.…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 income fund pays a 9.7% yield

| Tom Rodgers

A 9.7% dividend income is one of the best on the FTSE 250, writes Tom Rodgers. He explains why this…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Barratt Developments shares could be my next FTSE 100 buy after this big news

| Alan Oscroft

This latest news will create the FTSE's biggest housebuilder. So is it time to buy Barratt Developments shares while they're…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Cheap UK growth shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Paul Summers

Many high-quality UK growth shares continue to be under the cosh. But Paul Summers thinks it's only a matter of…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why buying FTSE 100 shares could be a one-way ticket to building wealth

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is keen to buy FTSE 100 shares today and hold them for the decades to come to build…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s why NatWest shares could be my top FTSE 100 buy in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Who'll be buying up cheap NatWest Group shares if they're sold off this summer? I'll be in the queue for…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Is this company a passive income dream?

| Gordon Best

A sustainable passive income can be a real game changer for personal finances. With a huge dividend of 8.7%, could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

As takeover news sends the Redrow share price soaring, is there still a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Despite a 12.5% surge, could an imminent takeover mean the Redrow share price is still a bargain for investors looking…

Read more »