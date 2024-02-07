Home » Investing Articles » Could I get rich from the Helium One share price, up 1,000% in a month?

Could I get rich from the Helium One share price, up 1,000% in a month?

The Helium One share price is the talk of the town in 2024. So why is the mining company up 1,000% and what’s going on here?

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s fair to say UK investors are suddenly fascinated with Helium One (LSE:HE1) and its share price.

Shares in the Tanzania helium explorer have rocketed more than 1,000% in a month.

This kind of explosive growth has become the talk of share price bulletin boards everywhere. So why is this happening? And should I pile in now in the hope of getting filthy rich?

First of all…

It seems there’s a clear market opportunity to take advantage of a recent helium supply shortage to make serious money.

This is a non-renewable element that’s hard to find and expensive to store. MRI machines need thousands of litres of liquid helium to function.

Chip manufacturers also use helium. NASA is a big buyer, alongside China’s space authority, where helium is used to pump rocket fuel.

And the world’s largest helium producer is the US. In late January 2024 the country sold off its huge national stockpile along with its Federal Helium Reserve.

Meanwhile China only began producing helium at commercial scale in the last few years.

So what’s behind the surging Helium One share price?

Big business

CEO Lorna Blaisse has come out with some extremely bold language recently. This is after Helium One completed its latest drill campaign in Tanzania.

The Itumbula West-1 well showed “hugely significant” results that “clearly confirm” a working helium system, we’re told.

The company says it has the “potential to become a strategic player” in helium markets.

This could make the £75m market cap firm dramatically more valuable. But finding a viable system — and extracting what’s there — are two very different things.

Backstory

Helium One started trading on London’s AIM market in December 2020 after merging with Attis Oil & Gas. Attis shareholders got 1 share of Helium One for every 236 Attis shares they owned.

As of 6 February 2024, the share price was around 2.2p.

And that price is up 1,000%+ because the shares were trading at 0.2p as recently as 23 January.

But anyone buying at IPO would be 50% down. Plus there was a massive run up to a peak of 28p in August 2021.

In fact, anyone who bought before December 2023 is still be in the red.

If, if, if…

I won’t sneer at Helium One shareholders. I’ve chucked money at small-cap high-risk/high-reward AIM-listed miners before.

One was drilling for copper in Botswana, the other for nickel and lithium in Canada.

Because I’m not writing this from a beach in Bali, readers can conclude that neither they — nor I — struck it rich. At the time I classed my stake as money I could afford to lose.

But there’s a difference between me saying I can afford to lose money, and me feeling sick as I watch it disappear.

What comes next

AIM-listed miners often need to dilute existing shareholders to raise enough cash to drill and exploit well options.

Mining and exploration is a speculative business. The rewards can be extreme. But they require a lot of upfront cash for uncertain results and irregular payouts.

If anyone investigates Helium One, they should go into it with their eyes open. This market is littered with defunct mining operations that promised big and delivered little. So while Helium One could deliver, I won’t be investing as the risks are too great for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Do FTSE 250 stocks still look cheap in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

FTSE 250 shares have generated near-flat returns in 2024. This Fool takes a look at whether now's the time to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to retire with a second income of £23,379 a year!

| Royston Wild

People with 25-30 years left before retirement still have plenty of time to build a decent second income for retirement.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

The J Sainsbury share price is up 60% in 16 months! Is that about to repeat?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The J Sainsbury share price is on the move as management reveals a new three-year plan to overtake its rivals.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I missed out on these cheap shares last month, but I won’t in February!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool didn't buy these cheap shares in January and since then their prices have jumped. Here he details why…

Read more »

Aerial Houses Residential British England Drone Above View Summer Blue Sky Estate Agent
Investing Articles

The Barratt Developments share price nosedives after its H1 earnings came with a big surprise

| James Beard

The Barratt Developments share price has fallen 40% since the pandemic. But the latest earnings report included a surprise announcement.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Should I buy more after BP’s share price rises on Q4 results?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price rose on Q4 results, and it continues to operate well in a bullish trading space, offering good…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, I’m convinced this penny stock is selling at 25% off

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this penny stock is one of the best on the market. He breaks down the risks and…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 dividend giant I’d buy more of over Lloyds now

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares still look like a reasonable buy to me, but I think a high-yielding dividend superstar looks even better…

Read more »