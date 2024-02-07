Home » Investing Articles » 1 dividend giant I’d buy more of over Lloyds now

1 dividend giant I’d buy more of over Lloyds now

Lloyds shares still look like a reasonable buy to me, but I think a high-yielding dividend superstar looks even better now.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My ownership of Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares dates back much further than my holding in M&G (LSE: MNG).

Both were bought using my standard stock screening process that looks at business growth potential, share valuation, and dividend yield.

Using the same methodology, M&G looks like the much better option today to me.

Business growth potential

Lloyds’ H1 2023 results showed a pre-tax profit increase of 23% year on year, to £3.9bn. Total income rose by 12% in the same period to £9bn, due primarily to higher net interest income (NIM).

However, consensus analysts’ expectations are that UK interest rates have peaked and will fall from here.

This is the key risk for Lloyds, as it will cut its NIM dramatically over time, and its earnings with it.

Indeed, analysts’ expectations are that its revenue and earnings will fall respectively by 0.4% and 11.9% a year to end-2026.

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to drop respectively by 4.9% a year to the same point.

M&G’s H1 2023 results showed adjusted profits before tax increased 31% to £390m year on year. Analysts’ expectations were for just £284m.

The results also showed it is on track to generate £2.5bn of operating capital by end-2024. This on its own can provide a powerful engine for further growth.

It will also allow M&G to bring down its debt levels, although debt remains the key risk for the shares. Its current debt-to-equity ratio is just over 2, but this has fallen over the past year from around 2.8. A healthy ratio is seen as being around 1 to 1.5 so it has some way to go.

Analysts’ forecasts are now for earnings and revenue to grow, respectively, by 39.6% and 118.6% a year to end-2026.

A clear win for M&G in this category, in my view.

Share valuation

Lloyds’ price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 0.6, against its peer group average of 0.5. This comprises Barclays at 0.3, Standard Chartered at 0.4, NatWest at 0.5, and HSBC Holdings at 0.8.

Therefore, the bank looks slightly overvalued on this measurement.

M&G’s P/B is 1.3, against a peer group average of 4.1 This comprises RIT Capital Partners’ at 0.8, Burford Capital at 1.5, St. James’s Place at 2.8, and Wise at 11.4.

Therefore, the global investment manager is very undervalued on this metric.

To work out by how much, I used the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. This showed the stock to be around 45% undervalued at its present price of £2.21.

So, a fair value would be around £4.02, although this does not necessarily mean it will ever reach that level.

Another big win for M&G in this category too.

Dividend yield

In 2022, Lloyds paid 2.4p per share in dividends. With the share price at 42p now, this gives a yield of 5.7%.

Last year, M&G paid a total dividend of 19.6p a share. With the share price at £2.21 now, this gives a yield of 8.9%.

Both compare favourably to the current average FTSE 100 yield of 3.9%.

However, it is another clear victory for M&G, giving it three wins out of three by a large margin.

I will keep my Lloyds shares, as they have a good yield, and may increase in value over time in my view.

But I shall certainly be looking to add to my holding in M&G stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Burford Capital, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Do FTSE 250 stocks still look cheap in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

FTSE 250 shares have generated near-flat returns in 2024. This Fool takes a look at whether now's the time to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to retire with a second income of £23,379 a year!

| Royston Wild

People with 25-30 years left before retirement still have plenty of time to build a decent second income for retirement.…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

The J Sainsbury share price is up 60% in 16 months! Is that about to repeat?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The J Sainsbury share price is on the move as management reveals a new three-year plan to overtake its rivals.…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I missed out on these cheap shares last month, but I won’t in February!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool didn't buy these cheap shares in January and since then their prices have jumped. Here he details why…

Read more »

Aerial Houses Residential British England Drone Above View Summer Blue Sky Estate Agent
Investing Articles

The Barratt Developments share price nosedives after its H1 earnings came with a big surprise

| James Beard

The Barratt Developments share price has fallen 40% since the pandemic. But the latest earnings report included a surprise announcement.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Should I buy more after BP’s share price rises on Q4 results?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price rose on Q4 results, and it continues to operate well in a bullish trading space, offering good…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, I’m convinced this penny stock is selling at 25% off

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this penny stock is one of the best on the market. He breaks down the risks and…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aston Martin shares as the FTSE 250 firm seeks a new CEO?

| Ben McPoland

The Aston Martin share price has been on a rollercoaster ride over the last 12 months. Is the FTSE 250…

Read more »