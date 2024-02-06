Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the BP share price is rising

Here’s why the BP share price is rising

The BP share price has jumped on the back of its latest earnings. Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the results and explores whether now is the time to buy.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE:BP.) share price has been on a bit of a roll over the last couple of years. Since the start of 2021, the oil giant has seen its market capitalisation grow by almost 80%. In the last 12 months, some of this momentum seems to have diminished. However, following today’s (6 February)results, the firm continues to make solid strides in the right direction. Let’s take a closer look.

Underlying gross margins hit record highs

Following Bernard Looney’s termination as CEO last year following claims of personal misconduct, investors were rightly concerned that management would become distracted. However, CFO Murray Auchincloss is now at the helm as interim CEO. And Kate Thomson is taking his place as CFO. So it seems the executive suite appears to be back on track.

In the meantime, the group’s fourth quarter 2023 results didn’t disappoint. That may sound off, considering profit attributable to shareholders collapsed by 92.4% from $4.9bn to $371m versus the previous quarter! However, this figure is a bit misleading since it includes non-cash charges.

With changes in the macroeconomic landscape and commodity prices, management has reassessed the value of its inventory and assets, resulting in a chunky impairment charge. But, on the back of record constant currency gross margins in the fourth quarter, operating cash flows were actually up by 7.2% year-on-year, reaching $9.4bn.

Subsequently, the group’s cash balance increased to $33bn, lowered net debt by $1.9bn and reduced the firm’s gearing to 19.7% versus 20.3% a year ago. In other words, the balance sheet has gotten stronger, reducing BP’s leverage.

What does this mean for shareholders?

With cash flow generation continuing to chug along nicely, management completed its previously announced $1.5bn share buyback programme a few days ago. And it subsequently launched a new $1.75bn programme to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, with another $1.75bn in the second quarter as well.

This scheme is part of BP’s commitment to return 80% of its surplus cash to shareholders. But despite the generous payouts, the company continues to make investments in sanctioning new oil projects, EV charging stations, solar energy as well as battery storage.

This strategy undoubtedly opens new growth opportunities with renewable investments, in particular, helping push BP towards hitting its 2050 net zero goal. However, being a commodity-driven enterprise, the BP share price is not immune to volatility.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has already started interrupting global trade. And should the situation escalate, there are justified concerns of significant disruption to the oil & gas industry. Since this geopolitical risk started last October oil prices have been dropping along with natural gas. And continued downward pressure could end up sending BP shares in the wrong direction.

Having said that, the long-term potential of BP continues to look promising, especially with management steadily transitioning the enterprise away from fossil fuels. Therefore, in my opinion, if investors are seeking diversified exposure to the energy sector, BP shares might be a good destination for capital. But it’s not one that I’m personally interested in adding to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Growth Shares

This UK stock’s just jumped 32%. But there could be more gains to come

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights an under-the-radar small-cap UK stock that's seeing strong revenue growth and share price action at the moment.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

After the BP share price hit 52-week lows, could now be the time to jump in?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the spike in the BP share price following good results, and shares why he believes the…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock ready to bounce back?

| Stephen Wright

BP's been left behind by its FTSE 100 rival Shell over the last 12 months. But could a shift in…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 company about to make a move?

| Gordon Best

With interest rates now potentially peaking, many are looking to get back into the housing market. So can this FTSE…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The Filtronic share price is up 170% in a year! Is it time to buy this penny stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Filtronic share price continues to beat investor expectations by securing new game-changing contracts with FTSE 350 customers.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Up 1,373% in two weeks! What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

| John Fieldsend

It’s been an extraordinary couple of weeks for the Helium One share price. Here’s what happened, along with whether I…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Nvidia stock at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock was the standout winner in 2023 as the AI chipmaker's profits surged quarter after quarter. It's also made…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: the best bargain out there right now?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have failed to get going this year. But this Fool thinks the bank could be one of the…

Read more »