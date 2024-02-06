Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » After the BP share price hit 52-week lows, could now be the time to jump in?

After the BP share price hit 52-week lows, could now be the time to jump in?

Jon Smith talks through the spike in the BP share price following good results, and shares why he believes the rally could continue.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Only a few weeks ago, the BP (LSE:BP) share price hit fresh 52-week lows at 441p. Yet with the release of the full-year results for 2023 this morning (6 February), the stock has jumped over 5%. After taking a look through the full report, I can find many reasons to think that now could be a smart time to invest.

Talking through the results

Starting with the hard numbers, BP managed to improve on several areas versus 2022. The profit attributable to shareholders for 2023 was $15.2bn, a jump from the loss posted in 2022 of $2.5bn.

It was able to reduce net debt by over $0.5bn, as well as having a high level of operating cash flow of $32bn.

However, it wasn’t positive in every aspect. When you add in inventory holding losses and the impact of adjusting items, underlying replacement cost profit for the full year was $13.8bn. This is over half of the $27.7bn for the same period in 2022. This might sound like a lot of accounting jargon, but this measure of profitability is the main one BP uses.

Looking at the positives

The past year was always going to be hard to live up to after such a strong 2022. Let’s not forget, BP is heavily influenced by movements in the oil price. With the war between Russia and Ukraine kicking off in 2022, BP actually benefitted from the spike in oil prices.

For 2023, the market has been much more muted. Yet for the factors that are in the management team’s control, it did very well. The CEO noted that “2023 was a year of strong operational performance”. The business focused on cash flow, reducing debt and initiating four new major projects around the world.

This should put the firm in a much stronger position going forward, irrespective of what happens with the oil price.

Another positive is the focus on keeping shareholders happy. This is reflected with the announcement of a $3.5bn share buyback for the first half of 2024. The dividend of 7.27 cents per share is also 10% higher than in Q4 2022. This shows me the business wants to keep investors happy, which bodes well.

Weighing it all up

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The departure of veteran Bernard Looney last September for misconduct has damaged the reputation of the firm. With a new CFO and CEO, the strategy will be carefully scrutinised by potential investors in the short term, with any further scandals being a disaster.

Based on the results today and the shape of the business going forward, I think BP looks like an attractive purchase at current low levels. I think that once the results have been further digested, the share price could rally even further.

That’s why I believe investors should consider adding the stock to their long-term portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock ready to bounce back?

| Stephen Wright

BP's been left behind by its FTSE 100 rival Shell over the last 12 months. But could a shift in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the BP share price is rising

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The BP share price has jumped on the back of its latest earnings. Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the results and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A rare opportunity to buy shares in this FTSE 100 gem?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been waiting for a chance to buy shares in a top FTSE 100 insurer. Could an investigation…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing For Beginners

2 eye-poppingly cheap FTSE 250 investment trusts

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 250 ideas he thinks are too cheap and could be appealing enough for value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Got a spare £1,000 this month? I’d consider buying 30 shares of this UK stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

With interest rates staying high, Stephen Wright thinks investors might be overlooking one of the best UK shares on the…

Read more »