Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 250 stocks are ‘buys’, according to City brokers

These FTSE 250 stocks are ‘buys’, according to City brokers

These two FTSE 250 stocks look capable of generating attractive returns for investors in the years ahead and brokers rate them ‘buys’.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is full of interesting companies. But not all are worth investing in. Here I’m going to highlight two stocks in the index that City brokers like right now. Both pay dividends and appear to have a lot of potential.

Riding the tech wave

First up is IT specialist Computacenter (LSE: CCC). It currently has buy ratings from a number of brokers including Jefferies, Berenberg, UBS, and Citi. JP Morgan – which has a price target of 3,200p on the stock – has an ‘overweight’ rating (which is similar to a buy).

I’m pretty bullish on this stock myself.

The world is undergoing a huge digital transformation right now and Computacenter is benefitting.

This was illustrated in a recent trading update. Not only did the company advise that it generated 12% revenue growth in 2023 but it also said that it saw record profit before tax.

Looking further ahead, we are excited by the pace of innovation and growth in demand for technology.

Computacenter management

The risk here is that economic weakness could lead to a downturn in tech spending in the near term.

However, with the stock trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 16 and offering a dividend yield of 2.7%, I think the risk/reward set-up is attractive.

I’m tempted to add it to my portfolio.

Positioned well for the US construction boom

The other FTSE 250 stock I want to highlight is specialist construction contractor Keller Group (LSE: KLR). It currently has buy ratings from Liberum Capital, Jefferies, and Peel Hunt. The latter has a price target of 1,070p – about 23% above the current share price.

Keller appears to be benefitting from infrastructure spending in the US right now.

In an update posted last month, it said that the positive trading momentum and strong operational performance seen in the first nine months of 2023 had continued in the fourth quarter, with a “particularly strong” end to the year.

It also said that underlying operating profit for 2023 would be “significantly ahead” of current market expectations with the underlying operating profit margin for the year expected to be significantly ahead of recent years.

The fundamental strengths of the business, together with the continued positive outlook and our strong order book, give us confidence in further progress in 2024.

Michael Speakman, CEO of Keller Group

Now, construction is a highly cyclical industry. So, there’s no guarantee that the company’s strong recent performance will continue.

However, with the P/E ratio sitting at just 6.5 (less than half the UK average), I think the set-up here is favourable.

A forecast yield of around 4.5% adds weight to the investment case.

If I didn’t already have exposure to the construction industry, I would consider buying this stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing For Beginners

2 eye-poppingly cheap FTSE 250 investment trusts

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 250 ideas he thinks are too cheap and could be appealing enough for value…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Income stocks: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright doesn’t usually think of income shares for building big wealth. But he’ll make an exception in a rare…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell’s share price is still down 12% despite strong results, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Despite strong Q4 results, Shell’s share price looks undervalued against its peers, and it remains well positioned in the fossil…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds got into a spot of bother with the FCA recently that pushed the shares downwards, but I see this…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays a high dividend that is set to get higher, has a strong core business and…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

| James Beard

With the Lloyds share price continuing to disappoint, I'm thankful that the bank's stock remains a great source of passive…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »