Home » Investing Articles » The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this secretly a buying opportunity?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price has taken quite a tumble over the last 12 months. The firm’s market-cap has shrunk by almost 25%, dragging its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to just 2.1!

Considering the market average is closer to 12, this FTSE 100 stock is looking exceptionally cheap. So on the back of today’s latest quarterly results, is this a bargain investors should capitalise on? Or is this actually a value trap to steer clear of? Let’s take a closer look.

Turning things around

Vodafone has been struggling to gain favour with investors for almost a decade. The group rapidly expanded its footprint and infrastructure, making it one of the largest telecommunications companies in Europe. However, this strategy came at a considerable cost that doesn’t appear to be paying off.

Last year, the board brought in Margherita Della Valle as the new CEO to try and get the business back on track, and restore growth as well as margins. So how is she doing?

On the growth front, things seem to be making progress. Vodafone’s B2B segment has expanded sales by 5%, which is up from 4.3% a quarter ago. Meanwhile, global services revenue is leading the charge at 8.8% growth – roughly in line with last quarter’s 9%.

However, a lot of investor focus continues to be on Germany since this is where the company does most of its business. And fortunately, sales in this region continue to move back in the right direction. Although it’s worth mentioning this growth was only a paltry 0.3% on an organic basis, which is actually down from 1.1% last quarter.

A closer inspection of Germany also reveals that higher sales are still being driven by price hikes rather than acquiring new customers. In fact, Vodafone continues to lose customers in this region, suggesting management still has some work to do to plug the leak.

What’s next for Vodafone?

Overall, the group’s total organic revenue growth came in at 4.7% which is a notable improvement versus the 1.8% achieved a year ago. However, as encouraging as this is, there’s still one glaring elephant in the room – debt.

Today’s trading update provided a detailed breakdown of its operations across the world. Unfortunately, there was little mention of the group’s balance sheet which, as of September 2023, was saddled with over €65bn (£55.5bn) of debt and equivalents. At today’s share price, that’s almost three times bigger than Vodafone’s entire market capitalisation!

The good news is that management has reiterated its previous guidance for underlying earnings. And it expects to generate an adjusted free cash flow of €3.3bn (£2.8bn) that will undoubtedly provide some financial flexibility to start reducing leverage.

All things considered, Vodafone’s low P/E ratio continues to make sense, in my eyes. Della Valle certainly seems to be making progress in restoring this enterprise. But after a decade of mismanagement, there’s still a lot of work to do. For now, I’m keeping Vodafone shares on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds got into a spot of bother with the FCA recently that pushed the shares downwards, but I see this…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays a high dividend that is set to get higher, has a strong core business and…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

| James Beard

With the Lloyds share price continuing to disappoint, I'm thankful that the bank's stock remains a great source of passive…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£30k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,100 passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can move closer to financial freedom by generating a passive income from a stock market…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

A ludicrously cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the top performers on one level in a decade, yet the shares remain…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.7% yield but down 20%! Time for me to buy this forgotten FTSE cash cow?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 dropout yields 8.7% and recently announced plans to trim its workforce to improve margins amid broader economic…

Read more »