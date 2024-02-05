Home » Investing Articles » Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

Lloyds got into a spot of bother with the FCA recently that pushed the shares downwards, but I see this as a buying opportunity.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Santa Rally didn’t last long. Not for Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares anyway after they fell to 42p, touching a 52-week low. 

The pullback happened after the FTSE 100 bank got into a spot of bother over how it sold car loans. Me? I think the shares look great as they’re even cheaper.

The recent news concerning car loans isn’t great, I accept. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) isn’t happy with unfair costs on certain car financing. If widespread misconduct is found then fines will follow and Lloyds is more exposed than any other major bank. 

Room to grow

The scale of the fine? Brokers are estimating up to £1bn, a tidy sum. But the Black Horse bank did book net earnings of £6.8bn last year.

Looking at the share price, it fell 12% and the bank lost about £3bn in market value. My guess is it’s an overreaction. After such a drop, there’s plenty of reason to suggest to me that the shares have room to grow. 

UK banks in general look sorely underpriced, I feel. The sector’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.2 is some way lower than the three-year average of 9.8 and the five-year average of 12.9. 

The underpricing of our banks is even getting political attention. The chiefs of all major banks attended a ‘share price summit’ with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week. It seems even in Whitehall they’re asking themselves why the banks are so cheap.

Spot of relief

Here’s one reason. Interest rates are set to be slashed and that’s more bad news for Lloyds. Or is it? Well, yes and no. High interest rates are a boon for the big banks as increased margins create juicy profits. 

Except Net Interest Margins (NIM) might be starting to come down. Customers are getting wiser and scouring rate son offer from the many smaller banks and fintechs to get better deals. According to Fitch Ratings, increased competition for deposits has already caused NIMs to peak. 

Prolonged high interest rates harm banks too when beleaguered borrowers can’t afford their loans and mortgages. Lloyds has already booked £2.4bn of impairments since 2022. The supposed upcoming rates cuts might provide a spot of relief.

A buy?

Perhaps the biggest risk is a weak UK economy. Revised data showed a contraction in Q3 2023 and the beginning of Q4 didn’t look pretty. The UK may already be in a recession. Lloyds is heavily exposed domestically as the nation’s largest mortgage lender.

On balance though, I think the share price is too low. Even if the stock doesn’t starting rising soon, dividends are higher than they have been for years. The Lloyds forecast of 7.44% for 2024 and 8.24% for 2025 won’t be beaten by many companies the world over. I’d buy more shares if I had the spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays a high dividend that is set to get higher, has a strong core business and…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

| James Beard

With the Lloyds share price continuing to disappoint, I'm thankful that the bank's stock remains a great source of passive…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£30k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,100 passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can move closer to financial freedom by generating a passive income from a stock market…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

A ludicrously cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the top performers on one level in a decade, yet the shares remain…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.7% yield but down 20%! Time for me to buy this forgotten FTSE cash cow?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 dropout yields 8.7% and recently announced plans to trim its workforce to improve margins amid broader economic…

Read more »