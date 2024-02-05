Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 2 eye-poppingly cheap FTSE 250 investment trusts

2 eye-poppingly cheap FTSE 250 investment trusts

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 250 ideas he thinks are too cheap and could be appealing enough for value investors to consider.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is home to dozens of investment trusts. These are set up and run by portfolio managers, meaning the trust is made up of a host of other financial assets. The value of these assets help to determine the share price of the trust. Here are two that look cheap to me at the moment.

Getting exposure to private equity

Recently, the share price of Apax Gobal Alpha (LSE:APAX) hit 151p, a level not seen since 2020. The trust is down 14% over the past year and trades at a 31% discount from the latest net asset value (NAV) reading. For reference, the NAV refers to the value of the assets held within the trust.

Apax Gobal Alpha invests in private equity. In other words, the managers put money into firms that aren’t publicly traded. It targets companies in a variety of sectors, such as tech and healthcare. The aim is that the investment will grow in value, which Apax can sell either to another shareholder or by taking the firm public.

I think the stock is cheap for two main reasons. One is the fact that there’s a large discount between the latest NAV and the share price. Granted, the current NAV is from Q4 last year, so it needs to be updated, but I still expect it to be significant.

Another reason is that investors have become more concerned about private equity of late, given that most investments take several years to mature. I think this reflects broader uncertainty about the market in general. This is a risk. Yet over time, I expect this to improve when economic growth/boom period hits the UK and the world in general.

Hunting for more gems

The second stock is the Blackrock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM). The stock has dumped 30% over the past year.

Unlike Apax, the share price only trades at a modest 6% discount to the NAV. But it’s the large share price fall that makes the stock look cheap to me. Some of the largest holdings in the trust are Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP Group.

I recently wrote about Glencore specifically, detailing how the lower output and realised prices for metals have dragged the stock lower. Yet from a long-term perspective, I think the fundamentals of the business are sound.

We’re in a normal commodity cycle. I expect demand for precious metals to pick up again if the Chinese economy starts to outperform (a huge consumer). This should help Glencore and similar stocks to rally. As a result, it should push the mining trust higher with it too.

I like the fact that the trust has a diversified spread of holdings across different mined products.

Of course, a risk is that natural disasters and other supply shocks negatively impact output going forward. Yet this is a risk inherent in mined goods and can’t be reduced, unfortunately.

Both trusts look cheap to me right now and I think investors should take a deeper look at both.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Got a spare £1,000 this month? I’d consider buying 30 shares of this UK stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

With interest rates staying high, Stephen Wright thinks investors might be overlooking one of the best UK shares on the…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 picks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 250's the place to look in February for opportunities to add to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

With a spare £20,000, I’d buy 3,484 shares of this UK stock to aim for reliable passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks now could be a great time to buy stock in a UK drinks company with a brand…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What would Warren Buffett make of my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer speculates what Warren Buffett, possibly the most successful investor of all time, would think about the stocks in…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest today for a magnificent second income in the future!

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income, but not all have the funds to generate a life-changing one. Here's…

Read more »