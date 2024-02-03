Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £5 a day, I’d target £890 in extra income each month like this

With a spare £5 a day, I’d target £890 in extra income each month like this

For a fiver a day, this writer explains how he would aim to earn almost £900 on average each month in extra income, by owning dividend shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a bit of extra income could help with everything from paying an unexpected expense to saving up for a holiday. But how to do it without squeezing more hours into the working week?

One way I (and millions of other people) use is buying shares in the hope that I will be paid cash simply by owning them. That sort of payment is known as a dividend, I think dividends could end up generating sizeable extra income for me down the line.

I do not need savings to do that and could get going with just a few spare pounds each day. As an example, here is how I would go about trying to earn almost £900 each month in dividend income by putting aside £5 per day.

The long-term approach

First, I think it is important to be realistic about what to expect. £5 a day adds up to £1,825 per year (with an extra fiver this year as this month is a leap month!)

But… £890 per month adds up to £10,680 of extra income per year. That is more than five times the yearly saving from £5 each day!

How on earth could I hope to generate such a return? The answer is: long-term investing.

I would save the money regularly for years to come. Initially, I would also reinvest the dividends, to help me buy more shares on top of those I could afford from my £5 each day. That is known as compounding and could help me reach my goal more quickly.

The role of yield

Still, it will be a long-term endeavour.

Imagine I could earn an 8% compound return per year on my investments. If I put £5 a day into a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA and compound my gains at 8% annually, I will be able to generate my £890 monthly extra income within 25 years.

Is an 8% annual return feasible?

I think it could be. That could be made up of dividends, capital gain due to share price growth, or both.

But what is important is buying the right shares. I would not invest in a share just because it had a high dividend yield. Dividends are never assured. Instead, I would focus on finding the sort of businesses I though had excellent commercial prospects over the long term and attractive valuations today.

An example I would happily buy if I had spare cash to invest is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). It is yielding 7.8% right now.

I would diversify my holdings over a number of different such shares.

Finding shares to buy

Why would I buy Legal & General?

It ticks a number of boxes for me.  It operates in markets I expect to have large, enduring customer demand. The FTSE 100 firm has a long history, well-known brand, and deep financial markets expertise.

Owning Legal & General shares in the past has not been all smooth sailing. The company cut its dividend after the financial crisis in 2008. I see a risk the same could happen if another financial crisis hurts investment returns and demand for Legal & General’s products.

As a long-term investor, though, I believe that owning shares like Legal & General could help me build meaningful extra income streams.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100, how much passive income would I receive?

| Charlie Carman

Our writer explores how much passive income investors could earn via a lump sum in the Footsie. He also takes…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20K in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a 7.3% yield in 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would put a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to work in the current market, to…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Could these cheap shares rise 25% in the next year?

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool has been looking for cheap shares he thinks could rise fast. Here's a company he believes has the…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Should I buy Taylor Wimpey shares before they break £1.50?

| John Fieldsend

House prices are up in January! Is this a golden opportunity to buy Taylor Wimpey shares while the housing sector…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,102 shares of this FTSE 100 share for £1,000 a year in passive income (or more!)

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he believes buying into this household name might put him on the path to a growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I’d need for £100 a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This Fool considers how many shares of the UK's leading supermarket he'd need to buy in order to try and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell shares rise due to higher dividends and buybacks. Is it worth my money?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Shell shares are getting some well-deserved attention after a significant announcement. Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at the investment potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rising 12% a year for 10 years, this FTSE 100 stock looks promising to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks this FTSE 100 company could make a worthy investment for him. Let's find out what he likes…

Read more »