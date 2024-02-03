Home » Investing Articles » Just released: Motley Fool Analyst Q&A – January 2024 [PREMIUM]

Just released: Motley Fool Analyst Q&A – January 2024 [PREMIUM]

A big thank you to all who submitted questions. Keep an eye on your email inbox for future submission requests.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Please note: the content provided in these Q&A sessions does not take into account the particular circumstances of any specific individual or group of individuals and does not constitute personal advice or a personal recommendation. No content should be relied upon as constituting personal advice or a personal recommendation, when making your decisions. If you require any personal advice or recommendations, please speak to an independent qualified financial adviser.

“What are the medium-term prospects for internationally focused consumer-goods companies (such as Diageo and Unilever) in an era of higher interest rates and depressed economies across the globe?”

Redacted

Want The Answer To This And Many More Questions? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc. 

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar dividend stock to consider buying in February

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s top dividend stock to buy in February is a US utilities company with 68 consecutive years of dividend…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

1 top UK value stock for February

| Stephen Wright

With sales struggling, Burberry’s share price has fallen to near its pandemic lows. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock might…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

I think Lloyds shares could surge at least 20% this year!

| Dr. James Fox

James Fox believes Lloyds shares are greatly undervalued. As soon as interest rates show signs of falling, he thinks the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to turn £10,000 of savings into £14,136 of passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Building a passive income portfolio is a lot like investing in a pension. In the near term we want growth,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 169%, Rolls-Royce shares can fly higher!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares outperformed the FTSE 100 in 2023. Given the strong forecasts, James Fox thinks it could happen again in…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Could these beaten-down FTSE 250 stocks deliver magnificent returns in 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

These four FTSE 250 stocks haven't performed well in recent years. Amid an improving economic backdrop, could they be the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock pays a 9.95% dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stocks has, in my view, the strongest dividend on the index, with decent coverage and strong and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how this 10% dividend star could make me £500 a month in passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon this is just one cheap FTSE 100 stock among many right now. And it could help build a…

Read more »