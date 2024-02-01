Home » Investing Articles » After nearly tripling in a year, is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

After nearly tripling in a year, is there any value left in the Rolls-Royce share price?

Despite almost tripling in price, there looks to be plenty of value left in the Rolls-Royce share price, and its business seems set to grow further.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price has surged almost threefold over the past 12 months. This raises two key questions for me, as for other investors, I imagine, who also do not hold the stock.

First, can there be any value left in the shares after such a dramatic price rise? Second, even if there is, can I bring myself to buy them at such an elevated level?

Any value left?

Just because a stock has risen sharply in price does not mean it is overvalued. It may simply be that the company is worth more now than it was before. In fact, it could well be worth even more than the current share price reflects.

To find out whether this is true for Rolls-Royce, I looked at the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio measurement.

It trades at a P/E of 15.5 – surprisingly to many, perhaps, the lowest in its peer group. This group comprises other major companies involved in civil and defence aerospace, and in developing and manufacturing power systems.

BAE Systems trades at a P/E of 18.2, Honeywell International at 24.6, RTX Corporation at 40.6, and Babcock International at 69.7.

Against the peer group average of 38, Rolls-Royce’s 15.5 looks very undervalued.

Core business look strong

Its core business also looks to be on an uptrend. H1 2023 results showed an underlying revenue rise to £6.96bn (from £5.3bn in H1 2022).

Underlying operating profit also increased — to £673m in the period (from £125m in H1 2022). And the underlying basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped to 4.9p (from a loss of 2.24p in H1 2022).

In December 2023 it unveiled financial targets to be achieved by 2027. These include £2.5bn-£2.8bn in operating profit, a 13%-15% operating margin, and a 16%-18% return on capital.

Additionally, it is aiming for free cash flow of £2.8bn-£3.1bn by that time. This cash pile can provide another major boost to growth.

This said, there are risks in the stock. Civil aerospace constitutes around 43% of all Rolls-Royce’s business, so a new pandemic would cripple its revenues in the sector. Additionally, a major problem in any of its key defence sector products would be very costly to it.

Do I buy or not?

Neither these risks nor the high share price are deterrents to me buying the stock. There are risks in all stocks and there is still a lot of value in Rolls-Royce, in my view.

The reason why I will not be buying it now is that I already own another company in the sector.

BAE Systems is in very similar businesses to Rolls-Royce. It has also seen its share price rise dramatically in the past year or so. And it looks very undervalued to me as well.

That said, I was able to buy it earlier at a much lower price, giving me even more potential profit.

And unlike Rolls-Royce, it has a dividend yield – only a modest 2.3%, but it has paid more before and may again.

If I did not have this holding then I would probably buy Rolls-Royce shares, even at the current price.

In my view, there is a lot of value left in the stock, and the business looks set for significant growth over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to build his nest egg by buying undervalued dividend shares. Here, he explores two he thinks are…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 42% in six months, why are investors putting the boot into this FTSE 250 icon?

| James Beard

It's been six months since I last looked at the investment case for this FTSE 250 legend. Since then, its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s next for the BT share price following its Q3 trading update?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

BT Group’s consumer segment is getting back on track, but is this enough to steer its share price back into…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in National Grid shares 20 years ago this is what I’d have today

| Tom Rodgers

Buying National Grid shares 20 years ago would have supercharged my wealth. But by how much? Here's how I'd have…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

How the share price of this FTSE 100 retailer could double in 2024

| James Beard

Only two members of the FTSE 100 -- Rolls-Royce and Marks and Spencer -- did it in 2023. But could…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

These were the best performers on the FTSE 100 in January

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 might have got off to a slow start this year, but these top-performing stocks certainly didn't. Why…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Up 358% in 5 years – so why do I regret buying this red-hot growth stock?

| Harvey Jones

This growth stock is on fire. Investors have made fortunes. Everyone except Harvey Jones, who fears he got his timing…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the pros and cons of taking profits on his investment in a rallying FTSE 250 fashion retail…

Read more »