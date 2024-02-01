Home » Investing Articles » 3i share price dips 3% despite impressive trading update released today

3i share price dips 3% despite impressive trading update released today

Mark Hartley evaluates the 3i share price after today’s trading update and considers whether the £24bn FTSE 100 constituent has growth potential.

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The 3i Group (LSE:III) share price was down 3% this morning despite an impressive trading update released today (1 February).

This UK-based private equity and venture capital company revealed a 7.8% increase in net asset value per share in Q3 (ending December 31 2023). 

Most notably, the report reveals an excellent result from one of its main investees, Action. 3i Group owns a 55% stake in the Netherlands-based non-food discount retailer. Action reported net sales up 28% and a 34% increase in its operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

Naturally, the impressive performance paid off well for 3i Group. The company’s significant stake in Action was valued at £13.78bn at the end of Q3 2023. This earned it a £189m dividend in December. 3i received an additional £109m in proceeds from a £26m stake in fellow Dutch firm, Royal Sanders, which was successfully refinanced in December.

Is 3i Group a buy?

Today’s update revealed 3i Group has approximately £1.57bn in liquidity largely made up of £666m in cash and a £900m revolving credit facility. Accounting for cash and cash-like assets, its net debt comes to £542m, leaving 3i Group with a clean balance sheet.

The company has doubled its equity in the past three years, up from £9bn at the start of 2021 to its current level of £18.2bn. In the same timeframe, its gross debt has remained relatively stable at around £1.2bn, leaving it with an impressive debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of only 6.6%.

However, all this doesn’t seem to equate to any guarantee of future growth. Based on several analysts’ predictions, I found 3i Group’s annualised earnings growth rate sits at only 4.6%. Meanwhile, its earnings per share (EPS) growth rate is forecast to decline by 4.8% per year.

Dividend-wise, there isn’t much to report on – 3i Group pays a 2.3% dividend with a 12% payout ratio, leaving little to be desired there. Return on equity (ROE) is also forecast to be lower in three years, down from 24.6% to 17.2%. 

My verdict

Despite some uninspiring forecasts from analysts, 3i Group’s management appears to be making good decisions. As a result, the company looks to be operating efficiently. I think it operates a successful business model, with a focus on the profitable personal care and private label industries. I imagine these sectors will continue to serve the company well.

Using a discounted cash flow model, 3i Group is estimated to be trading at 55.3% below fair value. This is evident in its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is only 5.3 times. This is markedly lower than its peers in the same industry, which average an 11.9 times P/E ratio.

Overall, I wouldn’t expect the 3i Group share price to fall significantly in the coming years. Even if growth slows in the short term, I would value these as high-quality shares with good long-term potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks yielding a combined 16% I’d love to buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for dividend stocks to build a second income stream, our writer explains why she’s bullish on these two picks.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my ISA today!

| Royston Wild

These hot stocks are currently on sale! Royston Wild explains why he thinks they are too cheap to miss for…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 checks I do before buying penny stocks, and 1 pick I own!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Penny stocks can be volatile, and come with added risk. Our writer breaks down three key elements she checks before…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

AI could drive the Tesla share price to $570 by 2030

| James Beard

Experts are predicting that AI will revolutionise the way we drive. It could also take the Tesla share price to…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price have further to fall?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has been falling in January. But could rising loan defaults send the stock lower still?

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

3 UK shares that could soar thanks to the Bank of England

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some UK shares that should benefit from higher customer demand and lower debt costs if interest…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

AG Barr shares rise AGAIN after new trading update! Is it the FTSE 250’s hottest growth stock?

| Royston Wild

AG Barr's share price continues to fizz as sales march steadily higher. Royston Wild explains why it could be one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the GSK share price too cheap to ignore?

| Dylan Hood

The GSK share price has risen 7% in 2024, but still looks cheap to me. This Fool takes a closer…

Read more »