Home » Investing Articles » £10k in savings? This juicy FTSE 250 stock could make me £1,400 in passive income

£10k in savings? This juicy FTSE 250 stock could make me £1,400 in passive income

Jon Smith explains how he can filter for some FTSE 250 gems that others might miss for passive income that’s better than cash savings.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of attention is paid to FTSE 100 companies, given that these firms are the largest by market cap. Yet it can mean that some great FTSE 250 stocks fly under the radar, especially when it comes to dividend potential. When focusing on trying to put a lump sum of savings to work for passive income, here are some ideas I like right now.

Getting my expectations in order

In order to justify investing my savings in dividend shares, I need to ensure that certain criteria is met. Thanks to the rise in interest rates over the past couple of years, I can earn income simply from putting my cash in a high-interest savings account. There’s very little risk here, even though I can earn 3%-4% on my money.

Therefore, I don’t really see much point in investing to earn less than 3% from the dividend yield of a company.

Another filter I use is historic share price performance. Of course, the past doesn’t always guide for the future. But if a stock has been sharply falling over the past year, it should raise some alarm bells. The risk is that the dividend might be cut going forward, hampering my potential to pick up valuable income.

A case in point

Thankfully, I can still find promising options that tick both boxes. For example, consider Bank of Georgia Holdings (LSE:BGEO). The share price has rallied by 40% over the past year, yet it still has a juicy 6.94% dividend yield.

The dividend per share amounts have been increasing over the past couple of years. I expect the full-year results (due out in early Q2) to come with a larger dividend than 2023. This should further act to push up the yield.

The bank has been able to increase shareholder payouts thanks to much stronger financial results. Of course, it has benefitted from higher interest rates, which the entire sector has profited from. Yet it has also been helped by growing its client base in Georgia at a time when the economy is doing well. After all, the estimated year-on-year real GDP growth in the first nine months of 2023 for Georgia is 6.8%!

As a risk, the growth of the bank is likely capped as it cannot currently compete with larger global players that have much deeper pockets and better infrastructure.

Making the numbers work

If I had £10k in savings that I could deploy right now, I’d target stocks like Bank of Georgia to aim for an average yield of 7%. There are other FTSE 250 companies that have a similar profile that I can buy. With my money split over six-to-12 firms, I think this would give me some good diversification.

If I reinvested the dividends received and didn’t add a penny more to the portfolio, after a decade my pot could be worth £20,096. The following year, this could mean that I’d enjoy £1,400 in income.

This strategy can be tweaked depending on each investor. For example, investing monthly instead of all in one go. Whatever the outcome, it shows the power that smart dividend investing can provide.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

If I could only buy 2 FTSE 100 shares in February, it would be these

| Charlie Keough

Buying FTSE 100 shares is one of the simplest and most effective ways to build wealth. This Fool picks out…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

£3k to invest? I’d buy these 3 dividend giants in a Stocks and Shares ISA before April 

| Harvey Jones

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a brilliant home for a portfolio of income-generating FTSE 100 dividend stocks. Here are…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
US Stock

AMD stock has risen to $168. But here’s where the share price could be in 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AMD appears to have huge potential given its exposure to artificial intelligence. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where the stock…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

A bunch of stocks the market hates

| G A Chester

WH Smith and Saga have just released updates with notable positive news. They're part of a whole bunch of unloved…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Shell share price ticks up as energy giant beats expectations!

| Dr. James Fox

The Shell share price pushed upwards after the company easily beat profit expectations. What does this mean for potential investors?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 10% so far, will the easyJet share price take off in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

easyJet shares are soaring, rising over 50% in the last three months. This Fool discusses whether he thinks this growth…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

I think these 2 dividend shares look dirt cheap

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to build his nest egg by buying undervalued dividend shares. Here, he explores two he thinks are…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Down 42% in six months, why are investors putting the boot into this FTSE 250 icon?

| James Beard

It's been six months since I last looked at the investment case for this FTSE 250 legend. Since then, its…

Read more »