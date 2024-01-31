Home » Investing Articles » Does the Glencore share price indicate a screaming buy?

Does the Glencore share price indicate a screaming buy?

Glencore is seeing some production issues dragging down its share price. But is this secretly a buying opportunity for long-term investors?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2024 hasn’t exactly been a terrific start for the Glencore (LSE:GLEN) share price. The mining stock appears to be firmly heading in a downward trajectory since the new year kicked off. So far it’s tumbled nearly 15%, despite not releasing any trading updates or earnings reports during this time.

What’s going on? And is this short-term volatility creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors?

Growing pessimism around mining

As one of the biggest resource companies around the world, Glencore has its fingers is a wide range of pies. Its mining sites have diversified its product portfolio to contain metals and minerals, including copper, nickel and iron, among others.

Unfortunately, most of these commodities have been experiencing their own volatility of late. Prices have been tumbling as China’s economy starts to ramp back up, partially restoring the imbalance between supply and demand that emerged in 2020.

Looking at Glencore specifically, the group is also seemingly having production-related issues. The firm’s third-quarter production report revealed smaller volumes in all of its leading products, excluding gold and coal.

The cause appears to be a combination of mine closures as well as the disposal of certain assets. Consequently, the product volume guidance for its 2023 full-year results wasn’t exactly signalling the same high growth expansion seen in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Combining all this with analyst forecasts getting cut for the group’s upcoming final quarter production report. It’s being released next month, so investors won’t have to wait long to discover if their concerns are well-founded. But with so much uncertainty brewing, it’s not too surprising to see Glencore’s share price tumble.

A buying opportunity?

As a result of all this pessimism, the mining stock is now trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of around 6.6. And with shares trading close to its 52-week low, the dividend yield has been getting pushed higher to around 8.7%. Needless to say, that looks quite tempting. And it would seem management would agree since it’s just completed a $1.2bn share buyback programme ahead of schedule.

In the long run, Glencore will likely have a critical role to play in establishing modern-day infrastructure. It’s already responsible for producing almost 20% of the global cobalt supply. While prices have been tumbling in the near term, demand for this rare metal is on track to surge as it continues to be a critical ingredient for electric vehicle batteries.

A similar story exists for copper, which is essential for building and maintaining renewable energy technologies as well as electrical grids across the planet.

Therefore, I remain optimistic about the long-term potential of this enterprise. Mining is a notoriously cyclical industry. And after a booming period of performance, it’s only natural to see a downturn.

However, personally, I’m waiting for the February production report to be released before making any investment decision. Therefore, Glencore, while looking like a bargain, is staying on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 35 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock to aim for a £1,000 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock with attractive income at an exciting price for a possible long-term investment.

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £3,337 a month!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares is a great way to build wealth for retirement. Here's…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Looking for quality stocks to buy? I’d snap up these 2 picks!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding great growth stocks to buy can be complex but our writer reckons these two are excellent candidates.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start investing with less than £500, like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his own experience to explain how he would start investing for the first time with just…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here’s a 28p FTSE stock that has the potential to reach £1

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at a high-flying FTSE small-cap stock that is up once again today following a bullish…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Aim for a million starting this February? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer aim for a million by investing a few hundred pounds every month in the stock market? He…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrats investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend Aristocrats are a great way to help build a second income stream. Our writer thinks three FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should Aviva shares be on my February shopping list?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing Aviva shares as a possible high-yield addition to his ISA. Here's why he'd be happy to…

Read more »