Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a 28p FTSE stock that has the potential to reach £1

Here’s a 28p FTSE stock that has the potential to reach £1

Our writer takes a look at a high-flying FTSE small-cap stock that is up once again today following a bullish trading update.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been banging on about hVIVO (LSE: HVO) for quite a while now. This small-cap stock in the FTSE AIM Index is up 59% in two months and nearly 200% in 13 months.

Having first invested in this penny stock at 11p in December 2022, I was pleasantly surprised to see it end 2023 at 23p. Not bad for a UK small cap!

But it’s come flying out the traps in 2024, too, rising another 9% today (30 January).

Here, I’ll look at why the share price is moving higher and consider whether it could reach £1.

What is hVIVO?

Firstly, for those unfamiliar, the company is a global leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and therapeutics using human challenge trials.

This is a type of clinical study in which some healthy volunteers are intentionally exposed to a specific pathogen (such as a virus) under controlled conditions.

This method can save its clients, which include a growing number of the world’s top biopharmaceutical companies, a lot of time and money when evaluating the efficacy of potential treatments or vaccines.

The company recruits paid volunteers for its FluCamp trial facility in London.

Positive trading update

Today, the company announced that it expects full-year revenue to reach £56m, up 15.5% from £48.5m in 2022. This is slightly ahead of previous market expectations.

Meanwhile, its EBITDA margins are forecast to expand to around 22% (from 18.7%).

At year-end, its weighted contracted order book reached £80m. And 90% of its 2024 revenue guidance is already contracted, while there’s also good visibility into 2025.

Another positive here is that the company plans to start paying regular dividends. It paid its first last year.

The path towards £1

Looking ahead, it intends to grow revenue to £100m by 2028. It says this will be achieved mainly through organic growth complemented by small, strategic bolt-on acquisitions.

Assuming the same price-to-sales multiple, that would result in a share price of about 49p by 2028. Or 72% above the current price, according to my rough calculations.

But as the only end-to-end human challenge services provider, hVIVO is increasingly useful to big pharma. So I think demand could increase rapidly and, crucially, it will soon move to a new state-of-the-art facility in Canary Wharf to meet this growing demand.

Therefore, I’m expecting more bullishness from analysts. Among the five currently covering the stock, it boasts a flawless ‘strong buy’ rating,

Source: TradingView

The stock is trading on a forward price-to-earnings of 18, which I think undervalues it. But if interest rates come down and money starts flooding back into the beaten-down small-cap sector, it could easily end up trading at a higher valuation.

That said, if interest rates stay higher for longer than currently anticipated, the positive share price trajectory could quickly reverse.

Nevertheless, growing dividends may attract new buyers, supporting a higher share price.

The balance sheet is excellent, with a cash balance of £37m at the end of 2023. A big contributing factor here is that the firm takes in upfront non-refundable quarantine booking fees from new contracts.

All this leads me to believe that the share price could one day reach £1. And if I didn’t already own this stock, I’d snap it up today and hold it long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in hVIVO Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £3,337 a month!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares is a great way to build wealth for retirement. Here's…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Looking for quality stocks to buy? I’d snap up these 2 picks!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding great growth stocks to buy can be complex but our writer reckons these two are excellent candidates.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start investing with less than £500, like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his own experience to explain how he would start investing for the first time with just…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Aim for a million starting this February? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer aim for a million by investing a few hundred pounds every month in the stock market? He…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrats investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend Aristocrats are a great way to help build a second income stream. Our writer thinks three FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should Aviva shares be on my February shopping list?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing Aviva shares as a possible high-yield addition to his ISA. Here's why he'd be happy to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 185% in a year, can the Rolls-Royce share price go higher? Some analysts think so!

| Mark David Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price keeps climbing despite some alarming risks on the balance sheet. I’m now wondering just how high…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Spending £1,900 on dividend shares today could earn me free money for life. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd invest under a couple of thousand pounds in dividend shares to try and set up…

Read more »