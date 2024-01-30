Home » Investing Articles » After these results, the Diageo share price could be set for new gains

After these results, the Diageo share price could be set for new gains

The Diageo share price fall puts it on the lowest valuation it’s been in the past few years. Is it a FTSE 100 stock to buy on the dips?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a strong 2021 recovery, the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price has since fallen. It’s now lower than before the Covid crisis.

Does that give us a great opportunity to buy now, and secure some long-term value?

Looking at the firm’s interim results released on 30 January, I think that might be a yes.

Strong cash generation

The booze giant spoke of a “challenging first-half environment.” Things have been a bit tough, but really not too bad.

Diageo reported an organic net sales fall of $67m, which is just 0.6%. But there was a much bigger 23% drop in the Latin America and Caribbean zone.

Still, even in such tough conditions, the firm saw a £0.7bn rise in net cash flow, to $2.1bn.

Safety stock

If that’s what Diageo can rake in when times are tough, it makes me think it could be a good long-term buy. In fact, I’ve always thought that, but hard times are when the best companies often shine.

Diageo upped its interim dividend by 5%, and has completed a £0.5bn share buyback. That doesn’t seem too bad for a “challenging” half to me.

CEO Debra Crew spoke of a progressive dividend policy, and predicted “improvement in organic net sales and organic operating profit growth” in the second half.

Buying opportunity?

I love it when a global megastar like Diageo suffers short-term problems in one of its markets, like this Latin America thing. It can so often lead investors to overreact.

In the long-term, this is a global brands powerhouse. Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Guinness… are just part of its portfolio of more than 200 brands, sold in nearly 180 countries. So, only 15 or so more countries to go… though a few might be a bit tough to crack.

This is also a company that rakes in more than $20bn in annual net sales.

Does that look like a safe long-term investment or what? I mean, a lot of the labels its big sellers compete against are… more Diageo brands.

Weak dividends

It’s not all sweetness and light, mind. When a company has such a commanding presence in its markets, the share price tends to get a boost.

We saw the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio reach 30 in 2021. That’s the kind of valuation that might not have much safety room… as we’ve since seen.

It also tends to mean a lower dividend yield. In this case, we’re looking at a modest 2.8%.

Why would I want that, when I can find banks with yields of 5%, 6%, 7%…? Other top FTSE 100 stocks offer even more than that.

Long term

Still, I reckon Diageo could make a nice addition to an ISA to provide a bit of diversified safety. And I rate it as a stock to consider buying on the dips.

We have a dip right now, and it tempts me to buy… But can I tear my eyes away from those cheap banks? I’m not sure I can.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should Aviva shares be on my February shopping list?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing Aviva shares as a possible high-yield addition to his ISA. Here's why he'd be happy to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 185% in a year, can the Rolls-Royce share price go higher? Some analysts think so!

| Mark David Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price keeps climbing despite some alarming risks on the balance sheet. I’m now wondering just how high…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Spending £1,900 on dividend shares today could earn me free money for life. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd invest under a couple of thousand pounds in dividend shares to try and set up…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I consider this penny stock a hidden gem

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for an undercover penny stock. Here's one company he thinks is worth buying for his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s where I think the Tesco share price could be headed in 2024!

| Dylan Hood

After a double-digit increase in 2023, this Fool remains bullish on the Tesco share price. In this article, he takes…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’m not giving up on the worst-performing company in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gordon Best

E-commerce giant Alibaba has had a rough few years, making it the main underperformer in my Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£17,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,552 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Up 15% from its lows today, is this FTSE 250 stock set to be one of 2024’s winners?

| Kevin Godbold

The directors reckon this FTSE 250 business is driven by strong growth in its value-added services, and trading is robust.

Read more »