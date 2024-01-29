Home » Investing Articles » Is this 28%-yielding passive income stock stuck in a doom loop?

Is this 28%-yielding passive income stock stuck in a doom loop?

Our writer examines the reasons why this passive income stock is yielding nearly 30%. And asks whether now’s the time to bag himself a bargain.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s one FTSE 250 passive income stock that’s currently yielding 28%.

However, given the recent share price performance of Diversified Energy Company (LSE:DEC), it’s easy to think it’s stuck in some sort of doom loop, where negative events feed off one another, and send the stock lower.

The company says it’s ‘business as usual’ for its portfolio of 70,000 gas and oil fields in America. In my view, the directors are clearly indicating that they have every intention of maintaining the dividend at its current level.

And if the payout remains at $3.79 a share (£2.98 at current exchange rates), and the share price continues to fall, the yield will climb higher.

Yet the stock could be a value trap. Something that looks like a bargain but, in fact, is the opposite.

Serious allegations

On 18 December 2023, the company received a letter from four members of the US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, claiming that it “may be vastly underestimating well clean-up costs“.

The company issued a robust response explaining that its financial statements are subject to audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers, and that reports about its poor environmental credentials are “not accurate“.

I approached Diversified Energy Company for further comment. The Senior Vice-President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications explained that the letter was sent by only a minority of the 52 members of the committee.

He also emphasised that there was no formal investigation under way, only a request for further information.

Another problem

On 24 January 2024, the company blamed the downward pressure on its share price on short sellers.

Latest figures reveal that 1.69% of its shares have been borrowed in the hope that their value will fall further.

Reasons to be optimistic

Despite all the turmoil, if I had some spare cash I’d still invest in the company. As Warren Buffett famously advised: “Be fearful when others are greedy … be greedy only when others are fearful“.

It hedges the selling price of over 80% of its production. This guarantees that it has sufficient revenue to service its debt and pay a generous dividend.

Although its borrowings are on the high side, the company monitors its gearing closely.

On 2 January 2024, it sold assets for $200m. The proceeds were used to reduce its net debt by approximately 12%.

In my view, its unique business model of buying existing wells, rather than drilling new ones, is better for the environment.

I also like the way it seeks to extend the useful lives of its assets by implementing technological improvements.

And the firm has prepared a financial model to show that it has sufficient cash to retire all of its wells — at current values plus inflation — and repay all of its debt.

What next?

Diversified Energy Company is due to release its year-end trading statement shortly.

If it contains positive statements about the company’s performance — and further reassurance concerning its well clean-up costs — I think it will help its share price move higher. That’s because investors will be more confident that the current level of dividend is sustainable.

Otherwise, I fear it’s stock price will fail to escape its current doom loop, and fall further.

Either way, I don’t think the 28% yield will be available for much longer.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Cheap shares vs gold: which is the better investment right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Gold remains a 'safe haven' in the face of volatility. But in the long run, buying cheap shares could be…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How to build wealth with zero savings like Warren Buffett

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Some 99% of Warren Buffett’s wealth was built after he turned 50, proving that even when starting late, investors can…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

How rich would I be if I’d invested £1,000 in a FTSE 100 index fund 10 years ago?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 index funds are popular investment vehicles. But have they provided investors with decent returns, or is stock picking…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Is buying cheap UK shares right now the key to financial freedom?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK shares are still recovering from the stock market correction, with leading indexes already rising faster than historical averages.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock that could keep rising in February

| Paul Summers

Can last year's winning FTSE 100 stocks keep beating the competition in February? Paul Summers thinks it's possible. But risks…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£7,000 to invest? I’d consider these stocks in the FTSE 100 right now

| Kevin Godbold

Like a resurgent Rolls-Royce, multiple FTSE 100 businesses can sometimes deliver decent returns for investors over a reasonable timescale.

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d like to buy these 3 world-class FTSE 100 shares in an ISA before the market rallies

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is home to top companies with global clout. I think these three will lead the charge when…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Down 81% since going public, could this iconic FTSE 250 company be a January bargain?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at Dr. Martens from the FTSE 250 to see if this could be an opportune…

Read more »