Home » Investing Articles » On this measure, these could be the FTSE 100’s best value stocks right now

On this measure, these could be the FTSE 100’s best value stocks right now

When it comes to picking our favourite value stocks, I say each investor should tailor it to their chosen strategy. Here’s mine.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How do we find the best value stocks? That’s an age-old question, and we all have our own favourite measures.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common one. It measures how much earnings we should get if we bought a stock today.

Generally, the lower the P/E the better. A stock on a P/E of 10 would earn 10p in a year for every £1 we invest. If the P/E is 20, we’d expect only 5p in earnings.

But so much can throw off the P/E. Forecasts make a big difference — there’s no point valuing a stock on last year’s earnings if we expect them to soar next year.

Need to adjust

Then debt comes into it. BT Group is on a P/E of 7.4, which looks low. But it carries huge debt. We can adjust for that, and it gives us a debt-free equivalent P/E of 20. That doesn’t seem so cheap.

The most important stock valuation measure for me is the dividend yield. That’s for a few reasons, but mainly because I buy for dividends these days so I can reinvest the cash each year. It makes sense to focus on the thing I want the most.

Yields alone aren’t good enough, though, and I want to be convinced that the cash is sustainable in the long term.

10% dividend!

I rate Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) as a top value stock, with a 10% dividend.

But I see one immediate red flag. Going by forecasts, it looks like earnings won’t come close to covering the dividend cash. Maybe that’s why investors haven’t been snapping up the shares to bag their 10%.

That and the way insurance firms are suffering right now. Phoenix recorded a loss last year, and it hurt.

But it’s a cyclical sector, and earnings can swing wildly in the short term. Over the long term, I rate this a cash cow business.

At the interim stage, the company spoke of “a sustainable dividend that grows over time“. And it expects close to £1.4bn in cash generation for the full year.

More big yields

I also rate NatWest Group as a top value stock, and again it’s down to the dividend. This time, it’s a 7.1% yield. And a low P/E of five backs it up.

It’s another sector that’s suffered, and looks very uncertain this year. But the FTSE 100 banks generate bags of long-term cash.

For something completely different, British American Tobacco is on my list of top value stocks too. There’s another 10% dividend here. And it looks like it should be well covered by earnings.

The big risk is the trend against tobacco, which does concern me. But I don’t share the thought that the business is set to disappear. And the proft margins are fat.

In common

In short, these are three very different stocks (with different P/E values). But they share what matters to me. Strong dividend policies, and businesses that I think can earn the cash to support them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 7,027 shares of Legal & General stock for £1,500 in yearly passive income

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks Legal & General is still one of the very best dividends around for generating ultra-high-yield passive income…

Read more »

US Stock

3 things to know about Tesla stock as it crashes out of the Magnificent 7

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla is not performing like the other Magnificent Seven tech stocks at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k Stocks and Shares ISA allowance before the 2024 deadline

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time’s running out to capitalise on the Stocks and Shares ISA annual £20,000 contribution limit. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in UK shares to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Despite some relatively modest returns from the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks UK shares can build real wealth for investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 6,000% since 2010, is this one of the best stocks to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Shares of this FTSE 100 enterprise have exploded in the last 14 years, but is it still among the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I would need to buy for £3,980 in annual dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how much he'd need to invest In Tesco shares now to generate almost £4K each year in…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k ISA to aim for £190,000 of annual second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is aiming to build a second income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. Using this year's ISA…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares outperformed the FTSE 100 by some distance in 2023. Dr James Fox explores whether there's still energy left…

Read more »