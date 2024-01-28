Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 7,027 shares of Legal & General stock for £1,500 in yearly passive income

I’d buy 7,027 shares of Legal & General stock for £1,500 in yearly passive income

This writer thinks Legal & General is still one of the very best dividends around for generating ultra-high-yield passive income in 2024.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at the FTSE 100, I see a handful of sky-high dividend yields right now. The forecast yield for British American Tobacco is above 10% and I expect the firm to meet it. That would sure turbocharge any investor’s passive income portfolio!

However, my favourite dividend stock is diversified financial services group Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

After a 23% share price recovery since October, it’s not in double-digit yield territory any longer. But it still pays out the sixth biggest on the Footsie at 7.7%. And this rises to 8.4% this year, if brokers have it right.

Here’s why I rate it highly.

Passive income generation

First, I’ll take a look at how much income could be on offer from Legal & General.

The share price is currently 254p and the full-year dividend is 20.3p per share. According to forecasts, the payout is expected to rise to 21.4p this year.

For me to receive £1,500 each year then, I’d need to invest around £17,850 into this FTSE 100 stock. That amount would bag me 7,027 shares at today’s market price.

The insurance and asset management firm typically pays out every June (the final dividend) and September (the interim).

A great track record

All this sounds great so far, but successful dividend investing is about securing a growing income year after year. How do I know Legal & General won’t reduce this dividend or even cancel it altogether?

The short answer is that I don’t. Dividends can be cancelled at any time, as happened across many sectors during the financial crisis and global pandemic.

However, there are a few things that give me confidence in this stock’s ability to pay out. Firstly, the company has a tremendous track record of dividend growth stretching back many years.

Indeed, there was no interruption to shareholders’ income during the highly uncertain period of the pandemic. The dividend has risen by 31% since 2017 and is generally well-covered by earnings.

Second, its investment management division is set to benefit from interest rate cuts this year (assuming they happen). This will improve investor sentiment and its assets under management could rise, allowing it to book higher management fees.

Finally, the firm has a new CEO, António Simões, who started this year This does present risk to the dividend in case he wants to preserve cash in order to invest in new growth areas. But I doubt he’ll immediately take the axe to the dividend as that could destroy trust and credibility with income investors.

I will buy more

At its current level, the Legal & General dividend is twice that of the average FTSE 100 yield of 3.9%.

It also promises more than any savings account and is set to pay out at a rate higher than inflation, which has ticked up slightly and may continue doing so with troubles in the Red Sea and elsewhere.

While the stock is one of my top holdings, I’ll keep buying more shares whenever I have spare cash. But I’ll probably continue reinvesting the dividends, which should boost my passive income further in the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

US Stock

3 things to know about Tesla stock as it crashes out of the Magnificent 7

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla is not performing like the other Magnificent Seven tech stocks at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

On this measure, these could be the FTSE 100’s best value stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to picking our favourite value stocks, I say each investor should tailor it to their chosen strategy.…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k Stocks and Shares ISA allowance before the 2024 deadline

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time’s running out to capitalise on the Stocks and Shares ISA annual £20,000 contribution limit. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in UK shares to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Despite some relatively modest returns from the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks UK shares can build real wealth for investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 6,000% since 2010, is this one of the best stocks to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Shares of this FTSE 100 enterprise have exploded in the last 14 years, but is it still among the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I would need to buy for £3,980 in annual dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how much he'd need to invest In Tesco shares now to generate almost £4K each year in…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k ISA to aim for £190,000 of annual second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is aiming to build a second income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. Using this year's ISA…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares outperformed the FTSE 100 by some distance in 2023. Dr James Fox explores whether there's still energy left…

Read more »