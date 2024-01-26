A £10,000 second income in 3 steps? Here’s my plan!

By investing in a selection of carefully-chosen dividend shares, this long-term investor reckons he could aim to build a five-figure second income.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Earning a second income could help pay some of life’s bills, or put more cash away for a rainy day. Doing that does not have to involve working more hours each week.

My own approach is to invest in blue-chip shares I hope can generate sizeable income for me in the form of dividends. If I wanted to do that here are the three steps I would take.

Step 1: investing the right amount

My first step would be to set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA. I would put money in that to buy dividend shares.

How much? That is a slightly complicated question — so I will come back to it below.

Step 2: finding shares to buy

My next step would be to find dividend shares to buy that I hoped would help me earn a sizeable second income.

Dividends are never guaranteed. Last year, for example, Direct Line suddenly axed its shareholder payout altogether. So what sorts of shares would I look for?

I will illustrate by discussing some pros and cons of a well-known FTSE 100 dividend share: Lloyds (LSE: LLOY).

I like a company that has a large potential market for its products or services. That is true for banks, including Lloyds.

I also look at whether a company has some competitive advantage in its industry. Lloyds has several, including its well-known brands and enormous customer base as the country’s leading mortgage provider.

That has helped the company make large profits, amounting to over £5.5bn after tax last year.

Lloyds uses that to fund its dividend. The dividend yield is 5.6%, meaning that for every £100 I invest I would hopefully earn £5.60 each year in dividends.

But I do not own the shares. Dividends are never guaranteed. Lloyds cut its during the pandemic and I see a risk it could do so again if mortgage defaults increase and eat into its profits.

Using those criteria though, there are other UK shares I would happily buy today to try and build a second income. As the unexpected can always happen, I would spread my portfolio across a number of different companies.

Step 3: let the income flow!

Having built my portfolio, I would not keep changing it. Instead, I would sit back and let the dividends roll in (hopefully!)

I aim to buy into brilliant companies trading for attractive prices with an eye to holding the shares for the long term. I would stay up to date with important developments at the firms though, in case I felt they changed the investment case.

How much to invest?

The amount I need to invest for this second income plan depends on the average dividend yield of the shares I buy.

Some blue-chip dividend shares have higher yields than Lloyds. But using its 5.6% yield as an example, a £10,000 annual second income would require me to invest around £178,600.

I could do that as a lump sum if I had spare cash. Alternatively, I could build up to it over time, from zero. Investing £530 each month, for example, and compounding the dividends, a 5.6%-yielding portfolio would let me hit my second income target in 18 years.