Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price is rising again! Am I missing out if I don’t buy?

The Rolls-Royce share price is rising again! Am I missing out if I don’t buy?

The Rolls-Royce share price has jumped in the last few days. Could this be the start of its next surge? This Fool explores this issue.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a shaky start to 2024, the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price has begun to find its form again. In the last week, it’s up over 4% at the time of writing. Yesterday saw it climb just shy of 2%.

That’s what we’ve come to expect from the stock. Last year, Rolls-Royce shareholders were treated very well. After rising 200%, its share price closed at around the 300p mark in 2023.

I obviously don’t want to miss out if the stock goes on another charge. I’ve been watching Rolls like a hawk in recent times. Could the last few days be the start of it?

Full steam ahead?

Well, that’s difficult to answer. As much as I wish I could give a definitive answer, there are plenty of factors that have gone into dictating the stock’s performance.

For example, there’s been a lot of change at the company since the appointment of Tufan Erginbilgic as CEO around this time last year. In 2020, the firm announced plans to lay off 9,000 staff due to pressures placed on the business by the pandemic. As his first major move, in November Erginbilgic announced Rolls’ intention to let a further 2,500 jobs go to create a “more efficient and effective” company.

Going forward, he’s also set some rather lofty targets for the group. By 2027, he sees Rolls raking in profits between £2.5bn and £2.8bn. That would be some turnaround from the massive loss recorded in 2022.

Getting ahead of ourselves

Right now, investors seem to be buying into the vision. However, is this just a classic case of investors getting ahead of themselves? A 200% rise in a year is impressive. But is it sustainable?

Erginbilgic may be the man to steer Rolls back to the company it was once. He certainly talks the talk. But I’m worried that the market has got carried away.

I buy for the long term. Ideally, that’s decades. In the short term, share prices can be carried by investor sentiment and hype. But I’m more fussed about where Rolls’ price will be in 10 years plus. And it tends to be fundamentals that dictate that. I don’t want to overpay today only for the investors to soon realise they got carried away and dump the stock.

So, what do the fundamentals say? Well, Rolls-Royce shares change hands for 24 times forecast earnings. I think that’s expensive.

My move

When I look at Rolls, I’m torn. It’s the sort of investment that I could look back on in a few years’ time and wish I’d bought at 307p. Especially if the stock continues to replicate its 2023 performance.

Yet I’m not sure it will. In fact, I’m pretty confident it won’t. For that reason, I’m not buying today. I’m cautious we’re witnessing investors buy into the hype. The firm has made solid strides from its pandemic struggles. But I think we could see its share price pulled back soon.

I’ll be waiting for that moment. If it comes, I’ll be very tempted to open a position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Will the IAG share price take off in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

The IAG share price has risen steadily over the last seven days, sitting at around 150p. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Christopher Ruane

The past few years have hurt some UK shares badly -- but are the businesses themselves doing poorly? Our writer…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

As the BT share price slides, here’s how many shares I’d need for £2,000 a year in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

On paper, this telecoms giant looks like one of the strongest dividend stocks on the index. So, does the falling…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Tesla stock dips as results fail to impress! Am I looking at a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock fell in after-hours trading on Wednesday 24 January after its Q4 results. Shares in the manufacturer are down…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing For Beginners

3 reasons why Barclays shares are simply too cheap to ignore

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith feels he has something to shout about, flagging up several reasons why he believes Barclays shares are undervalued.

Read more »

Investing Articles

After GSK’s 11% share price rise, is it too late for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Despite GSK’s share price rising 11% in a year, there appears good value left in them, with a new growth…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Down around 37% from its high, is the HSBC share price an opportunity for me?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko looks at whether the HSBC share price is attractive to him right now, especially considering his thoughts on…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’m aiming for £30K in annual passive income from £650K in bonds and shares

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author is looking for a bonds and dividends strategy for reliable passive income. Here's how he thinks it's best…

Read more »