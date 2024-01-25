Home » Investing Articles » A cheap dividend growth stock I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

A cheap dividend growth stock I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

This dividend stock is trading well below value! I think it could be an excellent way for me to make passive income in my Stocks & Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying UK dividend stocks is an effective way for investors to build long-term income. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but buying cheap income shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA is a cornerstone of my own investment strategy.

Even as the global economy spluttered, dividends from British stocks continued rising last year. They increased 5.4% (excluding special dividends) in 2023, to £88.5bn. That’s according to stock transfer company Computershare.

Shareholder payouts are expected to keep rising in 2024, too, albeit at a slower rate of 2% (to £89.8bn). I think I can do better than this, though, so have been building a list of the best dividend growth stocks to buy for the short term and beyond.

Here is one top income share tipped to deliver market-beating dividend growth. Let me explain why I’m hoping to buy it for my own ISA at the next opportunity.

Bank on growing dividends

The banking sector was one of the main reasons why total dividends from British shares rose in 2023. According to Computershare, “banks became the UK’s largest-paying sector for the first time since 2007“.

This was thanks largely to the boost that higher interest rates provided to bank profits. The outlook for 2024 is far muggier for high street operators and dividend favourites like Lloyds, however, amid predictions of rate cuts from the spring and signs of weak economic growth in the UK.

That’s not to say I’m avoiding the banks, though. I think TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) will remain a solid banking stock to buy, for instance.


Created with TradingView

Dividends have risen at blistering pace following the end of the pandemic, as the chart above shows. And analysts are expecting this trend to continue through to the end of 2024 at least, resulting in a large 7.4% dividend yield. City analysts reckon the FTSE 250 firm to grow the annual ordinary dividend 15% this year.

That’s far ahead of the 2% that Computershare are predicting for London Stock Exchange shares.

TBC Bank looks in great shape to meet current dividend forecasts, too. The predicted payout is covered 3.3 times by expected earnings, providing a wide margin of error. The company also has a strong balance sheet to help it grow dividends in line with City estimates. Its CET1 capital ratio, a measure of solvency, was 17.5% as of September.

Stunning value

The Georgia-based bank has two huge advantages over UK-focused banks. Product penetration is extremely low. And the economy there is growing rapidly. These factors drove group operating profit 18.3% higher during the first nine months of 2023.

On the downside, Georgia’s proximity to Russia creates some risk to TBC Bank’s profits. Economic growth in the Eurasian country could suffer if the geopolitical landscape in the region changes for the worse.

But I believe this threat is more than reflected in the company’s rock-bottom valuation. City analysts think group earnings will rise 14% in 2024. This leaves TBC Bank trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of four times.

There are plenty of top dividend stocks that are trading below value right now. I think this FTSE 250 share may be one of the best.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Are cheap shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could buying cheap shares help boost this writer’s wealth? She takes a closer look at some things she'd look at…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

These are my best Warren Buffett shares to consider buying in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett looks for top quality companies to hold for decades, and buys big. This could be a great year…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have had a tough start to 2024, losing 13.4% since 29 December. They are also down 18.3% over…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 juicy FTSE stocks to help create a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Creating a second income with top dividend stocks is very much possible! Our writer details two shares that could help…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

| Gordon Best

Companies that provide the essentials can be an effective investment during uncertainty. This FTSE 100 company might just be a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 under the radar FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Many FTSE 100 shares are easily identifiable. However, some may be lesser known but could still make great investments.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Steady growth makes this a FTSE 250 stock for defensive investors to consider buying

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why this FTSE 250 soft drinks group is on his radar as a potential buy, following a…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is this the start of the great 2024 stock market surge?

| Alan Oscroft

It looks to me like the UK stock market could be poised for a new start in 2024, but everyone's…

Read more »