Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 reasons why Barclays shares are simply too cheap to ignore

3 reasons why Barclays shares are simply too cheap to ignore

Jon Smith feels he has something to shout about, flagging up several reasons why he believes Barclays shares are undervalued.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past year, Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares have fallen by 18% (at the time of writing). This is significantly worse than the FTSE 100 performance as an index, as well as underperforming several peers in the banking sector. Yet I recently bought some stock in the bank. Here are three reasons why.

Price-to-book ratio

I don’t want to get too technical here, but a key factor in my purchase relates to the price-to-book ratio of Barclays. The ratio looks at the current share price in relation to the book value (total assets minus total liabilities).

In a perfect world, the ratio would be one, reflecting that investors believe the book value of the firm tallies with where the stock is trading. For Barclays, the ratio is 0.4. This is a very low figure and makes me feel the share price is too low.

Of course, the book value for a bank is difficult to accurately compute. Some of the liabilities can be hard to value correctly. I’m not expecting the ratio to be at par any time soon. But I do feel that a fair ratio is around 0.6. If the book value stays the same, the share price would need to jump by 50%.

Turnaround plan

Next month, the CEO is due to announce more details relating to a new strategy push for Barclays. This involves details about how the bank will allocate capital, along with more cost-cutting measures.

It’s good to see that action is being taken to address what is currently an underperforming bank. In the years to come, this should yield benefits.

Measures to improve profitability is also great. Granted, in the short run this could cause the stock to fall due to the extent of potential cuts. Yet I’m happy to hold this for the long term, when the efficiency benefits should be seen more clearly.

Higher for longer interest rates

A month ago a lot of chat was about how quickly interest rates could fall. Yet after the latest inflation reading came in higher than expected, some are now thinking the base rate will stay higher for longer.

Only time will tell, but certainly if this is the case then it’s a positive for Barclays. It should be able to enjoy higher net interest income into 2024 than previously expected. This should help to boost profits. I don’t think this outcome is fully factored in to the current share price.

This is a potential risk, though. Should this situation turn again (it’s very fluid) then the stock could be negatively impacted if interest rates fall quickly.

I don’t know if Barclays shares will rally next month or even next year. But I do believe that the current share price is too cheap to ignore. I think investors should consider adding the stock to a diversified portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has shares in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

I’d snap up fallen FTSE 250 stocks before it’s too late!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 250 stocks have yet to recover from the market correction, but that might soon change. Here’s why I think…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,580 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investors could set themselves up for later life with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £6,000 a year into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £1,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

In this article, Mark David Hartley explains how he would go about investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in shares to target a £2,495 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Make money without lifting a finger? Sounds pretty good to me. Here’s one way to earn passive income even starting…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build a second income of £10,653 a year

| John Fieldsend

Starting at 40 years old makes investing tricker, but it’s still more than possible to reach a sizable second income…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Is following Warren Buffett’s investing tip to Jeff Bezos a chance to get rich?

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett is famous for his investing tips and one he gave in a conversation with Jeff Bezos might be…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A new bull market is coming, and I’m desperate to buy the best FTSE 100 stocks before they surge!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 is full of undervalued top-notch companies right now, and I’d start buying them before the next stage…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing For Beginners

I’d buy this many Tesco shares to target £222 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesco shares are attractive when he considers both their income and growth potential together for future…

Read more »