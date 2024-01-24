Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

2 FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

Forget the FTSE 100! The FTSE 250 is packed with excellent value stocks at the start of 2024. Here are two that our writer Royston Wild is hoping to buy.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m constructing a list of the greatest — and cheapest — FTSE 250 stocks to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are a couple I’ll be looking to purchase when I next have cash to invest.

Gold star

Gold miner Centamin‘s (LSE:CEY) share price has soared on Wednesday following a correction to reserve estimates at its flagship mine. Yet at current prices of 99.8p per share, I think the commodities company still offers splendid all-round value.

It trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.8 times. And its dividend yield for 2024 sits at a healthy 3.5%.

In an exciting update today, Centamin — whose Sukari mine in Egypt is one of the biggest gold mines on the planet — raised its proven and probable (P&P) reserve estimates for the asset to 5.8m ounces. This is up 10% from the 5.3m the company announced to the market back in October.

This means that the group’s P&P reserves have been hiked by 3.5m ounces (before depletion) since 2020, ahead of the firm’s target of 3m.

Centamin is a company with significant long-term investment potential. It is not only ramping up production at Sukari (which has a mine life extending out to 2035). It also has a collection of solid exploration assets under its belt, including the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire. This particular complex has a maiden mineral reserve estimate of 1.87m ounces.

Investing in mining companies is risky business. Problems at the exploration, development, and production phases can be common and massively expensive. But in the case of Centamin, I believe the possible benefits outweigh the dangers.

I’ll drink to that!

Unlike Centamin, pub operator JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) doesn’t offer a juicy dividend yield for 2024. But a rock-bottom price-to-earnings growth ratio (PEG) still makes this an exceptional value stock I’m hoping to buy.

For this financial year (to July 2024) the FTSE 250 firm has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This is well below the watermark of one that indicates a stock is undervalued.

Wetherspoons shares have backtracked on Wednesday despite the release of impressive first-half trading numbers. This reflects some light profit taking by investors, rather than anything in the statement that’s alarmed the market. At 834.5p, the company’s share price has soared 31% in just three months.

Its position at the value end of the leisure market continues to serve the business well. Demand for its cheap pints and pub grub meant like-for-like sales soared 10.1% during the 25 weeks to 21 January.

Like all leisure businesses, revenues at Wetherspoons could run out of steam if consumer spending remains under severe pressure. But the firm’s resilience so far is highly reassuring to me as a potential investor.

Wetherspoons’ like-for-like sales soared 15.2% in December, well ahead of the 8.8% increase that the broader pub and restaurant industry enjoyed. And this was no anomaly: the business has beaten its peers for 16 consecutive months.

I don’t think this excellent record is baked into the company’s current share price. So I’ll be looking to add the company to my value shares portfolio alongside Centamin at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Netflix stock: earnings results and WWE rights acquisition look promising to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at Netflix stock and yesterday's earnings results. He also touches on its WWE rights acquisition…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,580 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investors could set themselves up for later life with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

With a 10% dividend yield, should this be the first FTSE 100 stock I buy in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 100 share price has fallen 25% in a year, but the dividend yield is now up in double…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £42,624 passive income with FTSE 100 shares

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 100 shares has proved to be an excellent wealth builder for countless Brits. It's a tactic Royston…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d ignore the volatility and snap up cheap UK shares to boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

When external headwinds hurt markets, it’s easy to become cautious about buying UK shares. Our writer explains why she's looking…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 top income stocks for beginner investors to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Investing in income stocks to garner a second income can be daunting. Our writer details two great picks she thinks…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are dividend forecasts for abrdn shares in danger following today’s update?

| Royston Wild

FTSE 250-quoted abrdn is still expected to pay huge dividends despite its ongoing troubles. But how realistic are dividend forecasts…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A 7.5% yield but down 16%! This FTSE hidden gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight has a good yield, is well-positioned in its core markets, and should benefit if China's economic…

Read more »