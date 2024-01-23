Home » Investing Articles » Strong trading could mean good news for the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price

Strong trading could mean good news for the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price has climbed in the past year. Here’s why I think there could be more to come.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) share price slumped badly in 2022.

But since then, they’ve climbed back, and we’re looking at a 25% hike in the past 12 months. The stock is down over five years, though. So could this still be a good long-term buy?

I think it could.

Trading update

Unlike some others on the high street, it seems Primark had a good Christmas period. According to the latest trading update, revenue at the clothing chain rose 7.9% in the 16 weeks to 6 January.

Overall, group revenue rose by 5.4%, with only the agriculture segment losing ground. Sugar production topped it out at 13%.

These figures are at constant currency, with actual exchange rate figures showing a modest total 2.8% rise. But it’s arguable that constant currency gives a better view of a firm’s underlying health.

The jewel

For many investors, Primark is the jewel in the crown.

The update said: “Sales of womenswear and menswear were strong particularly in performance wear, leisure and tailored clothing and in our Rita Ora collection. Sales of our Christmas ranges were also strong and sold through well.

But, Primark can also mean a bit of a headache when it comes to trying to put a value on the stock.

Should we judge it based on all the group’s food offerings, or as a high street clothing retailer? Might it all be better split into two?

Just fine like this

For me, I like it the way it is for two reasons. One is that ABF’s divisions seem to be run efficiently, and I don’t see a split leading to any real boost for either half.

And second, if we buy the shares, we get some diversification from just one investment. And I reckon the two halves are both in long-term safe businesses.

So how should we assess the Associated British Foods stock valuation?

Forecasts

Looking at general measures, we see a price-to-earnings (P/E) of about 13. We do need to be careful with forecasts. But the brokers see earnings growth in the next three years, which could drop the P/E to 11.

That looks good to me, but there’s another thing I always check. That’s net debt, which stood at £2,265m for the year to September 2023.

It was up a fair bit on the £1,764m from 2022. But for a company with a market cap of £17bn and annual revenue of nearly £20bn, I’m not worried at all.

Great company?

The surprise increase in UK inflation shows we’re not out of the woods yet, and stocks like this could face new pressure.

The recent share price rise could lead to some profit-taking too, so I think there could be share price volatility ahead.

But I have to echo billionaire investor Warren Buffett‘s thought that a wonderful company at a fair price is better than a fair company at a wonderful price.

And I think Associated British Foods could fit that bill for long-term investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could my Warren Buffett–style investment rise 50% in the next few years?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author’s investment in Gamma Communications was inspired by Warren Buffett and his mentor, Benjamin Graham. Let’s see how.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

The pros and cons of buying NIO stock right now

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock has fallen to new lows for the year. So are we looking at a golden opportunity for investors…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing For Beginners

I’d buy this many Tesco shares to target £222 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesco shares are attractive when he considers both their income and growth potential together for future…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Nvidia stock was propelled to trillion-dollar status in 2023. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether this run is sustainable…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Down 27%, this dividend share has a 36-year track record of annual increases

| Christopher Ruane

With a streak of yearly rises in its shareholder payout stretching back to the 1980s, this dividend share has caught…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 250 stock could rocket with new laser weapon

| Tom Rodgers

A new anti-drone laser weapon could make Qinetiq one of Britain’s most important companies in the next five years, this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are a ‘sell’, says City broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Analysts at Berenberg just slapped a ‘sell’ rating and a 240p price target on Rolls-Royce shares. So, what’s the best…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,693 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Investments in high-quality, high-yielding stocks can grow enormously over time through the power of dividend compounding creating big passive income.

Read more »