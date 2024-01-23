Home » Investing Articles » One top growth-focused stock to consider buying before the end of January

One top growth-focused stock to consider buying before the end of January

Growth businesses are quite rare on the UK stock market, but right now I’m keen to consider this one as a potential buy.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been looking for stocks to buy before the end of January. However, pure cheapness isn’t the main consideration.

The growth potential of a business can be a big part of its value to an investor. With that in mind, I’ve found a promising UK stock to consider in YouGov (LSE: YOU), the research data and analytics provider.

A good earnings record

A “community” of some 26m people share their opinions to fuel the company’s polls and data banks. YouGov’s services then provide market and other insights to many organisations. These days, the firm claims to be the “most quoted” pollster in the world.

Well, there’s certainly money in it. Normalised earnings have increased at a brisk pace as the multi-year record shows:

Year to July2018201920202021202220232024(e)2025(e)
Earnings per share (EPS)7.81p12.1p13.7p13.7p19.1p33.5p44p56.3p
EPS growth73%55.5%012.8%39.8%75%31.5%28%

Looking ahead, the table includes City analysts’ hefty double-digit percentage estimates for the current trading year and to July 2025.

To me, the strong performance on earnings is what makes YouGov worthy of being described as a growth share. However, it’s no minnow and has a market capitalisation of about £1.2bn – quite high for a FTSE AIM stock.

However, established growth usually comes at a price and that’s the case here.

Set against analysts’ estimates, and with the share price in the ballpark of 1,080p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is just above 19. That compares to an average for the FTSE AIM market somewhere close to 12.

So, it’s a full-looking valuation, and that situation adds a bit of extra risk for new shareholders. If the rate of earnings growth slows in the future, we could see the earnings multiple contract, causing the share price to fall.

Can strong growth continue?

Competitor organisations could threaten YouGov’s profits in the coming years.  However, the business is well-established in its field. It could take a lot of time and deep pockets to unseat the company from its dominant position in the market.  

Meanwhile, the balance sheet is strong, with a net cash position rather than net debt, suggesting a well-financed enterprise.

The weak performance of the share price over the past couple of years surprises me. Although earnings have been powering forward, the stock price hasn’t. The chart tells the story:

The valuation has shrunk during the general macro-economic upheaval we’ve seen. I see that outcome as an opportunity for investors to appraise the business now.

Meanwhile, a targeted acquisition policy is one of the ongoing growth drivers.

For example, in January, the firm announced the purchase of KnowledgeHound, a US-based survey data management solution provider. The directors said the move further extends YouGov’s capabilities to handle the needs of large brands.

On top of that, there’s also been recent acquisitive expansion in Europe.

A trading statement is due soon. However, to me, YouGov’s growth engine looks like it’s still motoring. So, I’ll dive in with deeper research and consider buying the stock before the end of January.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to try and become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire!

| Royston Wild

I think these high-performing FTSE 100 shares could help me make a million with my ISA by the time I…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be in 5 years’ time?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has disappointed investors for years. But might the next five make all the difference for those…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in 3 months! Can this leading FTSE 250 stock keep climbing?

| Mark David Hartley

I’m considering whether shares in this leading FTSE 250 company have more space to grow, or will it all come…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now an opportunity to shop for FTSE shares?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE shares have disappointed in recent years. But this Fool thinks that could change in 2024. Here he explains why…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 banking stock a shrewd buy right now?

| Sumayya Mansoor

With economic turbulence causing havoc for FTSE 100 banking stocks, is this well known bank a possible opportunity for our…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

One 7% yielding penny stock I like for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how this penny stock could offer her the opportunity to capitalise on dividends via one pick in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 ‘hidden’ FTSE value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is looking to add to his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio. And these brilliant businesses are among those…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I think now is the ideal time to buy undervalued UK shares

| Charlie Keough

UK shares have been neglected in recent times. But this Fool senses an opportunity. Here he explores why its a…

Read more »