Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £10k in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have today

If I’d invested £10k in Nvidia stock at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have today

Nvidia stock was propelled to trillion-dollar status in 2023. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether this run is sustainable or not.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was trading at $146.14 at the start of 2023. As I write early on 23 January, its shares are worth $596.54, representing a 308.2% return.

If I’d invested £10,000 back then, I’d have £30,820 today. What else could an investor ask for?

The growth story

Nvidia’s third-quarter results for fiscal 2024, released in November, were truly exceptional. Revenue grew from $5.9bn in the prior year to $18.1bn this time.

The gross margin also improved from 53.6% to 74%. Furthermore, I’d usually expect such a rise in revenue to come with a significant increase in operating expenses. However, this only increased by 16%.

Earnings per share (EPS) were another treat. From $0.27 last time they grew to $3.71, a rise of 1,274%.

It’s easy to understand the optimism surrounding the company and why its stock price has risen.

Valuation concerns

The one thing that troubles me with Nvidia is its expensive valuation.

It’s currently trading with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 78.5 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 33.

This is very expensive, leading to suggestions that the stock price is frothy.

AI supremacy

Ultimately, what would make Nvidia a great investment today, is its prospects going forward.

And I think they’re bright.

There are of course some risks. Competition within the GPU market is growing. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices both have plans to begin shipping new GPUs soon. Other large companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon are also planning to enter the fray. Furthermore, Nvidia’s reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor for chip production could be an issue should geopolitical tensions escalate in Taiwan.

But its dominant position in the AI space could be a catalyst for further growth. This is a market that’s expected to be worth $1.81trn by 2030.

Its AI graphic cards, which are used for many applications such as generative AI, are the preferred option for many developers. It has a 90% market share.

With the AI market valued at $197bn in 2023, we could see a compound annual growth rate of 37.3% up to 2030.

In its latest quarterly results, Nvidia guided that its final quarter revenue for fiscal 2024 should be around $20bn. Assuming this is the case, its revenue for the year should be £58.8bn. The consensus among analysts is that it should then hit $92bn in 2025. This represents growth of 56.5%.

Let’s say that from this point, Nvidia retains market share and grows in line with the AI market at 37.3% annually. By 2030, it could have revenues of $449bn.

Even if we were to be conservative, and assume it loses market share as competition in the world of AI intensifies, it will still generate significant revenues. For example, if it only grows by 25% a year (far below its current rate and that expected of the market as a whole), it will still generate $281bn.

Suddenly, the stock no longer looks expensive. Rather, it’s starting to look cheap to me.

If the stock price lags behind revenue growth, for example, growing at just 15% a year from the start of 2024 onwards, it’ll still turn a £10,000 investment into £26,600 by 2030.

This signifies a very good investment and I’ve been conservative with my figures. Therefore, if I had the spare cash, I’d buy Nvidia stock today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could my Warren Buffett–style investment rise 50% in the next few years?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author’s investment in Gamma Communications was inspired by Warren Buffett and his mentor, Benjamin Graham. Let’s see how.

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Strong trading could mean good news for the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price has climbed in the past year. Here's why I think there could be…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

The pros and cons of buying NIO stock right now

| Dr. James Fox

NIO stock has fallen to new lows for the year. So are we looking at a golden opportunity for investors…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing For Beginners

I’d buy this many Tesco shares to target £222 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesco shares are attractive when he considers both their income and growth potential together for future…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Down 27%, this dividend share has a 36-year track record of annual increases

| Christopher Ruane

With a streak of yearly rises in its shareholder payout stretching back to the 1980s, this dividend share has caught…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 250 stock could rocket with new laser weapon

| Tom Rodgers

A new anti-drone laser weapon could make Qinetiq one of Britain’s most important companies in the next five years, this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are a ‘sell’, says City broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Analysts at Berenberg just slapped a ‘sell’ rating and a 240p price target on Rolls-Royce shares. So, what’s the best…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,693 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Investments in high-quality, high-yielding stocks can grow enormously over time through the power of dividend compounding creating big passive income.

Read more »