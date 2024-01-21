Home » Investing Articles » Could I aim for a million by spending £100 a week on cheap shares?

Could I aim for a million by spending £100 a week on cheap shares?

By investing £100 each week could our writer aim to become a millionaire by building a portfolio of cheap shares? He thinks so — like this.

Published
Fancy becoming a millionaire? There is no shortage of people who would be happy to have a seven figure personal worth. But is it a practical goal? I think coming up with a realistic plan to aim for a million could be more likely to make it happen. My own approach to building wealth involves buying cheap shares.

If I had a spare £100 a week I could use to do that and was willing to adopt a long-term approach to investing, here is how I could aim to join the millionaire set!

Steady saving

My first move would be to get into a regular saving habit. By being disciplined about this I would hope to stay the course even when other spending priorities reared their head with or without warning.

So, I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA and start depositing my £100 into it on a weakly basis.

Finding shares to buy

At the heart of this approach is buying cheap shares.

But what is a cheap share?

Is it one that sells for pennies, like Dr Martens? Is it one that has seen a big fall in price, like the 40% decline in the Ocado share price over the past five years?

It could be – but not necessarily.

For me, a cheap share is one that sells for much less than its likely long-term value. This means that I cannot judge whether a share is cheap just by looking at its current, or indeed past, share price.

Instead, I need to look at what I regard as the likely future value of the business. I then compare that to its current valuation, as reflected in the share price (also taking into account any debt or cash on the balance sheet).

Value on sale

I would not compromise on quality.

I am not looking for shares that have been marked down in price because their businesses are in obvious decline. Instead I would try to find situations where I see a mismatch between what I think a business is worth and how it is currently valued by the stock market.

As an example, consider one of the cheap shares I added to my portfolio last year — ITV.

The broadcaster sells for pennies. Its share price has more than halved over the past five years. That reflects a number of risks investors see, from weak advertising demand to an increasingly fragmented digital media market hurting ITV’s sales while adding costs for it to compete.

But I think those risks may have been overstated. ITV now looks to me like a cheap share.

It is solidly profitable, has a well-known brand and also a sizeable production business. On top of that, the dividend yield is 8.3%.  

I’d aim for a million

Imagine I built a portfolio of cheap shares that, through a combination of dividends and price growth, grew at a compounded annual rate of 12%.

That is high and certainly not guaranteed. But if I buy the right cheap shares I could benefit both from price appreciation and the fact that a lower price can mean a higher dividend yield than buying when the same shares are costlier.

Doing that, I could be a millionaire in under 30 years! All for £100 a week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in ITV. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

