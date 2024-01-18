Home » Investing Articles » With £6,000 in savings, here’s how I’d target £420 in passive income

With £6,000 in savings, here’s how I’d target £420 in passive income

With £6,000, I could set about making a life-long source of passive income. I’d aim for £420 a year, growing it to £1,625 annually in two decades.

Mark Tovey
Latest posts by Mark Tovey (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I could spend £6,000 on a couple of luxury holidays in 2024. Alternatively, I could turn that sum into a lifelong passive income. For me, that’s not a difficult dilemma. I’d much rather have a payout every year for the rest of my life than a few weeks frolicking in the sun.

I’d aim to generate £420 every year by investing in FTSE 100 shares. The simplest way would be to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks all 100 of the mega-cap companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

In general, the UK index offers good value right now, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11, compared to its long-term average of 15, or the US S&P 500’s P/E of 26.

The advantage of this approach is that it would give me well-balanced exposure to a hundred multinational companies, each in a different sector.

However, I think I could do even better by trying my hand at picking an individual stock for my £6,000 investment.  

A dirt cheap stock

I believe Glencore (LSE:GLEN), a FTSE 100-listed mining giant, could be just what I’m looking for. The company produces metals, minerals, crude oil, coal, and natural gas.

While its emphasis on fossil fuels could set off alarm bells given the ongoing green revolution, I’m not worried. It’s true that the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts coal demand to fall by 2.3% over the next three years. But that’s in comparison with 2023, which marked an all-time high in consumption of this dirty fuel.

People in developing countries largely do not have the household budget or the national infrastructure necessary to transition away from fossil fuels any time soon. Meanwhile, institutional investors whose hands are tied by ESG standards are dumping oil, coal, and gas producers from their portfolios. The result is that such companies are cheap, possibly giving me a chance to get a market-beating return.

Glencore looks very good value indeed when compared with its FTSE 100 mining peers, Rio Tinto and BHP.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 7.9, significantly lower than Rio Tinto’s 17.5 and BHP’s 13.4.

In the dividend yield arena, Glencore again outperforms its counterparts with 7.3%. This is significantly higher than Rio Tinto’s 4.33% and BHP’s 4.98%, making Glencore a more attractive choice for dividend-seeking investors.

Running the numbers

If I allocated the £6,000 to Glencore, assuming an average dividend yield of about 7%, I would initially generate an annual passive income of around £420, equating to about £35 per month.

Over time, I could significantly bump up that passive income if I reinvested the dividends, allowing the magic of compounding to do its trick.

Assuming Glencore kept paying out 7% for 20 years, I could end up with a pot of £23,220 by reinvesting each year. I could expect that beefed up sum to return me a whopping £1,625 per year, or £135 per month, if the yield remained at 7%.

Investing in a company like Glencore does come with plenty of risk. The commodities and mining sectors are known for their volatility and sensitivity to regulatory and environmental changes. Such factors can influence operational dynamics and, subsequently, the stock performance and dividend payouts.

Still, I’m looking to add the shares to my portfolio when I next have spare funds to deploy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price has dipped 10%. Would I be silly not to buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Lloyds share price continues to fall following an investigation by the FCA. But this Fool thinks now could be…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With Glencore’s share price down 28%, should I buy this 8.4%-yielding stock?

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price is triply undervalued against its peers, and it's set to benefit from a high yield and China’s…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 small-cap stocks that can explode in 2024

| Michael Que

With small-cap stocks underperforming last year, 2024 can be different. Here are two stocks you might not know but are…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: January’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? How I’d aim to generate £17,506 a year of passive income for my retirement

| James Beard

I think a decent level of passive income is the key to a happy old age. Encouragingly, I believe this…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I’ve bought 1,824 shares of this high-yield income stock to aim for a £150 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

I took advantage of last year's share price volatility to buy this top FTSE 100 income stock. Now I'm hoping…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy right now!?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is up almost 20% since October, but many stocks continue to trade at very low valuations. Could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Investing £100 a month? I’m considering this growing FTSE 100 company

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author is always looking for FTSE 100 shares to compound his long-term savings with. Here’s why he thinks Experian…

Read more »