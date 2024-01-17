Home » Investing Articles » Is it time for me to buy more of this undervalued 7%-yielding FTSE gem?

Is it time for me to buy more of this undervalued 7%-yielding FTSE gem?

This FTSE insurance giant yields over 7%, looks very undervalued against its peers, and appears to be on a major uptrend in its core businesses.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 insurance giant Aviva (LSE: AV) are still down 8% from their 9 March 12-month high.

I bought them shortly after that on the basis that the big price drop looked completely unwarranted to me.

The fall resulted from fears of a new financial crisis around that time. And that followed the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and then Credit Suisse.

To me, these worries overlooked the massive strengthening of the UK’s financial sector after the 2007 Great Financial Crisis.

A genuine new financial crisis does remain a risk for the stock, of course. Additionally, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis may act as a deterrent to new client business.

Business on a major uptrend

Highlighting that these concerns may be overblown was Aviva’s H1 2023 results report. It showed a Solvency II shareholder surplus of £7.8bn, giving a coverage ratio of 202%. A ratio of 100% is the legal requirement for UK insurers.  

Over the same period, operating profits increased by 8% to £715m (from £661m in H1 2022). The company now expects its operating profit for FY23 to rise by 5%-7%.  

Gross written premiums from its General Insurance business rose 12% in H1 to £5.3bn (up from £4.6bn). And new business value from its Insurance, Wealth & Retirement segment increased 7% to £319m (from £297m).

Analyst estimates are for Aviva’s earnings and revenue to grow by 28.7% and 18.5% a year, respectively, to end-2026.

Earnings per share and return on equity are expected to rise by 28.9% and 13.7% a year to the same point.

Undervalued?

Despite recovering some of the ground lost after March’s mini-financial crisis, the company is still very undervalued against its peers.

On the key price-to-book (P/B) ratio, Aviva is currently trading at 1.3 against a peer group average of 3.7.

This group comprises Phoenix Group Holdings at 1.6, Prudential at 1.7, Legal & General at 2.9, and Admiral at 8.4.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows Aviva shares to be around 48% undervalued at their present price of £4.30. 

Therefore, a fair value would be around £8.27, although this does not necessarily mean they will ever reach that level.

Big dividend payer

Aviva paid 31p per share in dividends in 2022, giving a 7.2% yield based on the current £4.30 share price.

This looks set to rise, as 2023’s first interim dividend of 11.1p was a 7.8% increase from last year’s 10.3p. If that was applied to the final payment, then the total payout would be 33.418p. This would yield 7.8%, based on the current share price.

Both compare very favourably to the current average FTSE 100 yield of 3.8%.

As I bought the stock much lower after the mini-crisis in March, I am happy with my position. Additionally for me, buying more of it would unbalance my overall portfolio.

If I did not already own it, I would absolutely buy it now for the long term. Its business looks in a firm and sustainable uptrend, it appears very undervalued, and it pays high dividends.   

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

Today’s FTSE dip is an unmissable chance to load up my empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Today's stock market sell-off has given me a terrific opportunity to buy cut-price FTSE 100 companies for my Stocks and…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

I think Warren Buffett might love this FTSE 250 stock

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett doesn’t invest in companies in the FTSE 250, but if he did, I think he’d take a liking…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Safestore shares are up 60% in 5 years. I’m still bullish after today’s results!

| Christopher Ruane

The long-term track record of Safestore shares is impressive. But recent performance has been lacklustre. Our writer digs into some…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Legal & General: defensive, steady shares with long-term dividend growth

| Alan Oscroft

Do I really think something as volatile in the short term as Legal & General shares can be a steady…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This well-known TV stock has a 9% dividend forecast

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the dividend forecast for this well-known media firm is attractive, but does come with some risks…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

At 52-week lows, I think these UK shares are screaming ‘value’

| Stephen Wright

Beyond recent headwinds, Stephen Wright thinks the outlook for two UK shares is much better than the stock market currently…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

£10K in savings? I’d aim for £383K in shares and £20K a year of passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool believes knowing how to build passive income is fundamental when preparing for his later stages of life. Here’s…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Looking for passive income from the FTSE 100? These are my top 2024 picks

| Alan Oscroft

It's that time of year when I size up my favourite FTSE 100 income shares to try to boost my…

Read more »