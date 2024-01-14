Home » Investing Articles » London Stock Exchange Group is far more than a market operator. 70% of its revenues come from something else entirely…

London Stock Exchange Group is far more than a market operator. 70% of its revenues come from something else entirely…

Stephen Wright thinks a transformed London Stock Exchange Group could be one of the best buys in today’s stock market.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market has been unpopular recently with businesses. Arm Holdings elected to list in the US and TUI is considering delisting from the UK.

This might look like a problem for the The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG). But equities markets are only 3% of the company’s revenue nowadays – so where does the rest come from?

Business structure

The short answer is that it comes from a lot of places. But the biggest source of revenue, by some distance, is its data and analytics division.

In 2021, the London Stock Exchange Group acquired the business formerly known as Refinitiv for $27bn. This provides trading data and information to banks and hedge funds, but also central banks and wealth managers.

The company’s data has three important properties. First of all, it’s mission critical, which means that its customers realistically can’t do without it. 

Second, it’s relatively low cost. Prices to customers aren’t that high compared to the value they get from it, which makes them unlikely to dispense with the product.

Third, it’s extremely difficult to replicate. Pulling data from the London Stock Exchange gives the Group’s analytics platform something that its competitors can’t emulate.

As a result, demand seems likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. And I think the data business also has some important growth catalysts going forward.

Growth

As with data businesses in general, I think the emergence of artificial intelligence could be a significant boost for the company. AI learning relies on data and this is the London Stock Exchange Group’s real strength.

It’s also worth noting that the company is partnered with one of the best in the business. As part of a strategic partnership, Microsoft is a 4% owner.

Arguably, no firm in the world is in a stronger position when it comes to generative AI. So with the US tech giant on board, the London Stock Exchange Group looks well-placed to capitalise on growth in demand for data.

There are some risks to consider, though. The company’s profitability is still being impacted by acquisition costs from the Refinitiv merger back in 2021.

In addition, the company still has debt on its balance sheet that is coming down slowly. Investors will need to hope these subside soon in order to justify the current share price. 

Outlook

The shift from being an exchange business to a data and analytics company has been huge. In my view, it has significantly boosted the firm’s future prospects.

Shifting the firm from reliance on an exchange business that is currently unpopular with companies to a data operation that is, I think, a great move. I’m optimistic for the firm going forward.

I think long-term investors should think seriously about shares in the London Stock Exchange Group. It looks like a company with impressive advantages that I expect to pay off over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,911 shares of this LSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This potentially undervalued FTSE 250 stock could offer me lucrative passive income while I wait for interest rates to start…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Billionaires love buying cheap shares. Here’s how I’d do it with just £500!

| Christopher Ruane

Cheap shares and low share prices aren’t necessarily the same thing. Christopher Ruane explains why -- and how he'd try…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy 7,742 shares of this stock to generate £200 of monthly passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

With a dividend yield of 8.4%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how Aviva shares can generate a healthy monthly…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

7 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust review: buy, sell, or hold for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed recently. Is it a good investment for 2024? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Down 37.1% over 1 year, is it time to buy dividend stock Burberry?

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in Burberry have tanked over the past 12 months, but it's starting to look like an increasingly interesting dividend…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in dividend shares to target a 7%+ yield

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a 7% yield is a reasonable target for investors looking to buy dividend shares. But there are…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Aiming for £1m? Start investing regularly with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently drip-feeding £500 each month into a Stocks and Shares ISA can help investors build a £1m portfolio in the…

Read more »