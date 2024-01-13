Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks I’ve bought for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth stocks I’ve bought for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

These UK blue-chip shares are among my favourite ISA holdings. I think investors looking for hot growth stocks should pay them close attention.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares are among the hottest growth stocks to buy today. It’s why I’ve already snapped them up in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Here’s why I reckon they will help me build impressive long-term wealth.

Bunzl

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) isn’t the kind of share that will ever deliver spectacular earnings growth. But for investors seeking reliable profits improvement almost every year, this company may be hard to beat.

I bought it myself for its reputation as a SWAN (‘sleep well at night’) stock. The wide range of essential products it sells across a variety of industries — including the ultra-defensive healthcare and food sectors — allows it to grow earnings even during tough times.

A Bunzl employee at work.
Source: Bunzl.

Bunzl also has a brilliant record of success when it comes to acquisitions, giving it extra strength to grow the bottom line. The Footsie firm has around 150 different businesses under its umbrella. And its strong balance sheet gives it plenty of firepower to keep growing its operational and global footprint.

Today Bunzl shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of around 15.4 times. This is a little ahead of the FTSE 100 average of 11 times. However, the support services business trades around the mid-point range for its sector, suggesting that it offers reasonable value today.


Chart created by TradingView. Also shows the forward P/E ratios of (in descending order) Sysco Corp, Sodexo, 3M and Amcor.

Bunzl will have to keep peddling hard to keep a lid on costs. But all things considered I expect it to remain an impressive growth share. So do City analysts: they currently expect earnings to rise 1% and 3% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Games Workshop

While Bunzl is a ‘slow and steady’ selection, tabletop gaming specialist Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is anything but.

The FTSE 250 company has seen its share price soar an incredible 1,280% in just five years. I’m convinced it will be a proud member of the FTSE 100 by the end of the decade.

Two Warhammer 40,000 armies in action.
Source: Games Workshop Limited.

Best known for its Warhammer 40,000 gaming system, the business designs, manufactures and sells gaming systems and associated miniatures. It has built a worldwide community of fans who spend small fortunes to build, paint, and then battle with their armies.

While this is a specialist hobby, it’s a fast growing (and highly lucrative) one that Games Workshop is a market leader in. As the company has expanded its global presence revenues have grown at an impressive rate, as the chart below shows.


Chart created with TradingView.

As an investor (and Warhammer fan) I’m especially excited by plans to bring its intellectual property to the screen. It’s in talks with Amazon to make programmes and films, a move that could turbocharge interest in its models and generate huge revenues in its own right.

City brokers think earnings here will rise 7% in this current financial year (to May 2024). A 6% rise is forecast for FY25 too. I think it’s a top potential buy despite the ongoing threat that 3D printing poses to demand for its expensive model sets.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Bunzl Plc and Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Bunzl Plc, and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Buying beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks can be a great way to build long-term wealth. Here are two (along with another…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What will happen to the stock market in 2024? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The UK stock market is off to a weak start in 2024. And though shares look cheap, the outlook this…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy dividend growth stocks

| Ben McPoland

Warren Buffett has put on an investing masterclass for more than half a century, and it is something all investors…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price plummeted 6% this week. Should I be concerned or buy more?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Barclays share price experiencing extreme volatility, I’m wondering if there is something bigger going on in the UK…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Are UK shares set to rally? Here’s one pick investors should consider buying!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could UK shares be set for a turnaround? Our writer believes so, and details one stock she thinks investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget franchise royalties, FTSE 250 stock Domino’s Pizza Group generates almost 70% of its sales from this hidden business

| Roland Head

Domino’s Pizza has been an impressive long-term growth story. Roland Head reveals the secret sauce that boosts the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The FTSE is full of quality value stocks. Here’s one I like!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she reckons there are great opportunities to capitalise on value stocks and details a pick she’s…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 fantastic cheap shares I’d snap up in 2024

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is on the hunt for cheap shares and identifies two options that hold market leading positions in their…

Read more »