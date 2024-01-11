Home » Investing Articles » One small-cap stock I think could thrive in a recession

One small-cap stock I think could thrive in a recession

With the UK economy struggling to grow, our writer’s found a small-cap stock that he thinks will benefit from an economic downturn.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Small-cap stocks are generally considered to be those with a market cap of £50m-£230m. At the end of 2023, there were 415 of these listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Researching all of these would take a considerable amount of time. But one that’s already familiar to me is Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG).

It specialises in restructuring and insolvency services. And given what it does, I think it’s well placed to cope with an economic downturn.

Doom and gloom

If the economy contracted in the final quarter of 2023 (which it ay have done), it means the UK has entered a technical recession.

That’s because a recession is defined as two successive quarters of falling Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

We won’t know until 15 February whether this is the case. But whatever the number, it’s clear that the economy is struggling at the moment.

A success story

Looking back over the past five years, Begbies Traynor has been growing steadily, which has helped its share price gain over 80%.

Both revenue and adjusted earnings per share have more than doubled.

Since 2020, it’s bought businesses that contributed £38m (31%) of turnover during the year ended 30 April 2023.

And the company hopes to continue this growth trajectory by acquiring other firms.

MeasureFY19FY20FY21FY22FY23
Revenue (£m)60.170.583.8110.0121.8
Adjusted profit before tax (£m)7.09.211.517.820.7
Adjusted earnings per share (pence)4.85.76.99.110.5
Source: company reports / FY = financial year to 30 April

A worsening picture

But the UK hasn’t been in recession for five years, suggesting that the company isn’t totally reliant on company failures.

Indeed, 20% of revenue is earned from what it calls “pro-cyclical” activities. These include property valuations, corporate finance and transport planning.

However, the pandemic did cause many businesses to go bust. And it severely weakened numerous others.

Figures for December 2023 have yet to be finalised, but based on data for October and November, I think it’s probable that the final quarter of the year will see the highest level of corporate failures, of the past five years.

Despite each being a tragedy for those involved, this bodes well for Begbies Traynor.

But with 80% of revenue earned from “defensive activities” this could also be its Achilles heel.

According to the Bank of England’s latest survey of economists, the average expectation is for GDP growth of 0.6% in 2024, and 1.4% in 2025.

Although far from spectacular, if these predictions are correct, the number of corporate failures is likely to fall.

Cautious optimism

And any reduction in earnings is likely to have a significant impact on the share price.

That’s because, like most firms providing professional services, there’s little substance to its balance sheet.

Of its net assets at 30 April 2023, intangibles accounted for 87%.

These are non-physical things including the premium paid on the businesses that it’s acquired.

They’re difficult to value — and unlikely to generate very much cash — should the company experience its own financial problems and need to raise cash quickly.

Encouragingly, I think the company will pay a dividend of 4.1p for its 2024 financial year. This means its shares are currently yielding 3.6%, which is impressive for a stock that’s listed on the Alternative Investment Market.

Overall, I think Begbies Traynor is likely to do well given the current economic backdrop. Unfortunately, I don’t have the cash available to include its stock in my ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Begbies Traynor Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is the beaten-down BT share price ever going to recover?

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price is an eternal temptation, yet investors who've fallen for its charms are hurting. Should we give…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With Shell’s share price down 12%, is now the time for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is undervalued against its peers, and it remains very well-positioned to benefit from the gradual transition to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d turn £200 a month into a second income for retirement

| Charlie Keough

Building a second income through the stock market is a dream for many investors. This Fool details how he plans…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Are Darktrace shares a bargain for the long-term investor?

| Christopher Ruane

The cybersecurity company's latest trading statement showed strong growth. So why does is writer still steering clear of Darktrace shares?

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Is the Barratt dividend headed in the wrong direction?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he fears the Barratt dividend might move down not up in the next several years --…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s the intrinsic value of Rolls-Royce shares?

| Stephen Wright

Being able to value shares is key to working out out whether the Rolls-Royce share price is a bargain after…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

3 steps to recurrent income of £1,000 by investing £11,230

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could target a four-figure recurrent income by spending les than £12,000 today on blue-chip shares. Here's…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

At 47p, I’m rushing to buy Lloyds shares

| Charlie Keough

At their current price, could Lloyds shares be one of the best bargains out there? This Fool thinks so. Here…

Read more »