Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why NIO stock fell 7% in 2023

Here’s why NIO stock fell 7% in 2023

Last year was a disappointing one for NIO stock. But it now looks very cheap, making this writer wonder whether 2024 might be a good time to invest.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s rarely a dull moment with NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock. Either it’s surging on some positive monthly electric vehicle (EV) delivery update or it’s on a downward spiral again for something totally unrelated.

So this is an extremely volatile stock and 2023 was no exception. It started the year at just under $10 and by August it was up by more than 50%. Then it plummeted to finish the year down 7% at $9.

Here, I’ll look at what happened with NIO in 2023 and consider whether I’d buy the shares in 2024.

Business performance

NIO releases its vehicle delivery numbers at the start of every month. As a long-term investor, such information doesn’t really tell me much and I think it just causes unnecessary volatility in the share price.

But for the full year 2023, NIO delivered a total of 160,038 vehicles, which represented a 30.7% increase over the year before. That’s impressive considering the tough global macroeconomic situation and the ongoing EV price war in the firm’s home market of China.

We don’t have the full-year earnings yet, but sales growth appears to be healthy, with its premium-priced products continuing to resonate with customers. It released a number of models last year, including the all-new ES6 SUV.

Unfortunately, the bottom-line picture isn’t as rosy. In Q3, the company reported an operating loss of $664m, which was actually up 25% compared to the comparative quarter in 2022.

We’re in a stock market environment today where investors want to see loss-making firms turning profitable or at least making progress towards doing so. NIO hasn’t demonstrated this yet, which probably explains the ongoing share price weakness.

Battery-swap partnerships

That said, things could be about to improve here. One distinctive aspect of NIO’s business model is that it operates battery-swapping stations. These give subscribing customers the option of swapping their vehicles’ depleted batteries for full-charged ones in as little as three minutes.

NIO has around 2,200 such stations, mainly across China but increasingly in Europe, and intends to add another 1,000 this year. Obviously, building out this infrastructure isn’t cheap, which is why a deal inked with Chinese auto giant Geely (owner of Volvo and Lotus) in November could be important.

Under this agreement, they will form a “co-investment, co-construction, shared, co-operative” model. This should be a win-win partnership as it eases some of the cost burden on NIO while eventually giving Geely’s EV customers access to cutting-edge battery-swap facilitates.

Reports say NIO is negotiating with other auto companies on potential collaborations. This does hint at the widescale licencing of its proprietary battery-swap technology, which could open up new growth avenues.

Would I invest at $7?

Meanwhile, the stock looks incredibly cheap trading on a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 1.7. That’s significantly less than peers like Tesla (8.5) and Xpeng (3.4).

However, while the stock looks like a bargain, the EV market is increasingly competitive. So I fear the company will have to ramp up its marketing spend this year just to keep sales growing.

Therefore, I have no idea when profits will materialise, if ever. And this risk is preventing me from investing. But I’ll continue to monitor developments, and the stock remains on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can FTSE shares help me boost my wealth and plan for retirement?

| Sumayya Mansoor

FTSE stocks are a great way to boost wealth according to our writer. She explains how and why she invests…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Can these hot FTSE 250 stocks smash the market in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

There's a wide variety of FTSE 250 stocks that just look too cheap to me. And I wonder if this…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’d love to buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

Investing in penny stocks can be a wild ride at times. But I think the stunning long-term growth potential of…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d snap up for a winning portfolio!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why these two outstanding FTSE 100 shares could play a pivotal role in boosting her wealth as…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

The best UK stocks are not where you think

| John Fieldsend

UK stocks are trading at lower and lower valuation multiples. But where is the best place to find high-quality, undervalued…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

They outperformed the S&P 500 over 5 years! Are these the best UK shares to buy now?

| Mark David Hartley

Sure, the S&P 500 may deliver impressive returns, but I’m looking at three shares to buy here in the UK…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Taylor Wimpey share price?

| Dr. James Fox

After rising 39.6% over 12 months, the Taylor Wimpey share price pushed downwards despite strong profit guidance on Thursday 11…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

FTSE income shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Ben McPoland

UK income shares have struggled in recent years and this has pushed up dividend yields. Here's why now could be…

Read more »