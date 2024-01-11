FTSE stocks are a great way to boost wealth according to our writer. She explains how and why she invests regularly.

Can FTSE shares help me boost my wealth and plan for retirement?

I’m a firm advocate of smart investing. Everyone makes mistakes, me included. FTSE stocks are a way to help me boost my wealth and plan for retirement. Despite the fact all stocks come with risks, here’s my approach, as well as some stocks I own and why.

Vehicles of investment

I can buy individual stocks and shares on a recognized and verified trading platform. Alternatively, I can buy them in a Stocks and Shares ISA or even a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Personally, I’ve invested in a combination of the above. Plus, I tend to reinvest any dividends as well as regularly invest a set amount each month. This amount has increased as my income has grown.

I’m looking to make my money grow by putting it to work as I invest in companies that perform well, grow, and reward me for being a shareholder.

My approach to investing

Below are some rules and principles I adhere to when investing:

One of my strongest values is research and homework! I can never do enough about a stock I’m looking to buy. This includes learning about its track record, industry, competitors, growth prospects, any potential risks or scandals. and more.

Next, I want to understand the level of risk I’m undertaking. For example, established firms on the FTSE 100 generally come with fewer risks compared to penny stocks.

I never buy a stock I don’t understand. If I don’t know what the business does or why and how it makes money, I steer clear. This can be changed by research, as mentioned earlier.

I split my investments into a few categories. Without listing them all, some are dividend stocks, growth stocks, small caps, and blue chips.

Finally, I invest for the long term! This is a period I define as a five- to 10-year period. I’m not here for quick buy and sells, but rational, well-considered, long-term investments that will boost my long-term wealth.

Some FTSE stocks I own

It’s always worth remembering dividends are never guaranteed. They’re paid at the discretion of the business. I own shares in a number of real estate investment trusts (REITs). These firms make money from rental income and must return 90% of profits to shareholders. To name a couple, I have positions in Primary Healthcare Properties and Warehouse REIT.

I own shares in Airtel Africa for growth, which is a telecoms provider focusing on growing telecoms in the continent. This is a high-growth area which could help take the business to new heights.

Two established stocks I own shares in are street wear fashion retailer JD Sports and software firm Sage. Both of these firms experienced huge growth to become the giants they are now.

Finally, a small cap I hold positions in is Topps Tiles. As an established business with a long history, it’s still a smaller-cap stock and has the potential to keep growing while it already offers me returns.

These are just some of the stocks in my holdings and how I believe FTSE stocks can certainly help boost my wealth as well as how I approach investing. It’s worth remembering all stocks contain risks and can go up and down!