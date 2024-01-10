Home » Investing Articles » Up 25%, can the Sainsbury’s share price power higher?

Up 25%, can the Sainsbury’s share price power higher?

As Sainsbury’s releases its results for the key Christmas period, Andrew Mackie assesses its prospects in the long term.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a number of years in the doldrums, the J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) share price roared back in 2023, rising 25%. With analysts at Goldman Sachs recently turning bullish on the stock, I am beginning to wonder if I should add some to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Mixed Christmas results

Today (10 January) the company reported its sales figures for the crucial 12-week trading period leading up to Christmas.

It reported strong momentum in groceries, with sales up 8.6% compared to last Christmas. It witnessed a record number of sales of pigs in blankets, mince pies, and sparkling wine. Its new Nectar Prices reward scheme was also a major contributor to top-line growth.

General merchandise and clothing did not perform anywhere near as well, though. Argos’ figures came in 3.9% lower and Christmas clothing fell 6%.

Despite a strong grocery performance, it held underlying profit guidance at between £670m and £700m for 2023/24.

Nectar card

One of the major innovations among the large grocers in 2023, was the introduction of a revamped club member card.

The catalyst for this has been the cost-of-living crisis. At Sainsbury’s, Nectar participation reached 90% on an £80 weekly shop. The company claims that this saved customers an average of £16 during Christmas week.

There is no doubt that the launching of Nectar Prices has been a major catalyst in the turnaround of its fortunes. There have been over 3m new customers signing up to Digital Nectar since its launch in April.

However, I do have some concerns. As its competitors, particularly Tesco, step up with their own versions, I remain to be convinced if it will result in a true differentiator over the longer term.

Even more telling is that the regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, is now looking into the entire market around loyalty schemes. It believes they could be leading to less competition.

Is it buy?

When I research a potential investment opportunity, my default is always to take a bullish stance.

The stock clearly has momentum on its side at the moment. But with its share price down over 4% in early trading, my concern is that sentiment could be about to change again.

When I look at an ultra-long-term chart of its share price, all I see is a series of ups and downs. That makes timing any purchase critical.

Its no great revelation to say that competition in the grocery business is cut-throat. Since their introduction in the UK, Aldi and Lidl have transformed the grocery market. Cost-of-living pressures have added to the alure of these brands among consumers.

What I have learnt over the past couple of years is that inflationary forces have been good for grocery retailers. It has enabled them to protect margins by raising prices, even as volumes declined.

Core inflation may have come down, but food inflation remains elevated and is likely to remain so for some time, in my opinion. But it isn’t all good for Sainsbury’s. Successive wage increases to attract staff is likely to hurt profits.

The major allure of the stock is its 4% dividend yield. But for me, that is not enough to attract my attention.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 magnificent dividend stocks for recurrent income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Identifying dividend stocks for passive income isn’t easy. There are many things to consider but our writer reckons she’s found…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

These are the FTSE shares that I’m confident will help my portfolio take off in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I'm looking at three promising FTSE shares that I think will make a great addition to my portfolio in the…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s how I identify juicy growth stocks and one pick I like!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool provides her take on how she quantifies growth stocks she’s interested in and details one pick currently on…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this one of the best income stocks on the FTSE 100?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for the best income stocks to help boost her wealth, Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at this financial…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity has trailed over 1, 3 and 5 years. Here’s what I’m doing

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones usually picks his own stocks but he's put some money into Fundsmith Equity. Now he's wondering whether to…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £32,640

| Mark Tovey

FTSE 250 companies have historically outperformed the FTSE 100. That's why I'm eyeing up these companies on the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

20 years of dividend growth! Is this the FTSE 250’s greatest income stock to buy today?

| Royston Wild

I think Clarkson shares could help me grow my passive income over the long term. Here's why I'll aim to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Persimmon share price is on a roll. I think there’s more to come!

| Paul Summers

After a pretty awful couple of years, the Persimmon share price is showing signs of life. Paul Summers is cautiously…

Read more »