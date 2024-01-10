Home » Investing Articles » Could Meta stock outperform the rest of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in 2024?

Could Meta stock outperform the rest of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in 2024?

If we subtract the gains of the Magnificent Seven, the S&P 500 fell in 2023. So can Meta’s stock deliver in 2024, or even outperform its tech peers?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Meta (NASDAQ:META) stock surged 180% in 2023. It was among the best performing stocks worldwide. Of course, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) played a part in that, with tech giants among those poised to utilise its potential.

In 2023, shares of the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla — experienced significant share price growth. Individually, they rose between 50% and 240% during the year.

So could Meta be the stock to outperform in 2024? Let’s take a closer look.

Valuation

Meta can look quite expensive by several metrics. It has a price-to-earning ratio (trailing 12 months (TTM) of 30.7 and a forward earnings ratio of 24.1.

While that does look expensive, there’s a clue here as to why investors are still keen on the stock. And that’s the difference between TTM and forward ratios. In other words, the stock is growing.

And this is also reflected in the forward price/earnings-to-growth ratio of 1.2. The is an earnings metric adjusted for growth — usually the forecast CAGR for three-to-five years — and a ratio below one suggests undervalued conditions.

While this 1.2 ratio may suggest Meta is a little overvalued, investors may be willing to pay a premium for its dominant position in the social media market, as well as its investment in disruptive technologies that may not deliver returns within a three-five-year timespan.

Growth projects

Analysts expect Meta to grow earnings at 19.98% a year, for the coming three-to-five years. That’s a significant growth rate for one of the world’s largest companies.

This includes the monetisation of Reels, which creates short stories similar to TikTok, and Threads, which became the fastest-growing social media application ever.

It’s thought that, if monetised correctly, Threads could generate up to $3bn in revenue over the coming year. That’s huge for a platform that has only just been launched.

Of course, Meta’s entry into this new market highlights an investment risk. If Meta can do it, peers like X (formerly Twitter) can do it too.

Outperforming its peers?

Will Meta outperform its Magnificent Seven peers in 2024? Of course, this isn’t an easy one to forecast. After all, this is a sector full of surprises.

We could however, hypothesise that the stock that represent best value would perform best in 2024. So as these are growth-focused organisations, I’m going to compare them according to the PEG ratio.

StockPEG
Alphabet1.36
Amazon2
Apple 3.01
Meta1.2
Microsoft2.25
Nvidia0.95
Tesla4.44

As we can see from this chart, the cheapest stock using the PEG ratio is Nvidia. And the second best value stock is Meta.

So does this mean Nvidia will be the best performing of the Magnificent Seven in 2024? It’s by no means guaranteed, but it’s certainly a good indication.

It’s also the stock with the strongest momentum. And sometimes momentum can be a strong indicator of forward performance.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £15,300 in this FTSE 100 stock 15 years ago, I’d have over £1m today!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100 has had some massive winning stocks since the financial crisis, and this one has seen a more…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

The Hays share price is one of the FTSE 250’s biggest fallers? Here’s why

| Alan Oscroft

It's not nice when a stock I like becomes one of the biggest FTSE 250 losers of the day. Then…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Here’s why the BAE share price rose 30% in 2023

| Harshil Patel

The BAE share price soared in 2023 during ongoing regional conflicts. Our writer explores what caused the stellar performance and…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When will the IAG share price hit £2.50?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price gained 13% in 2023, but is there more to come? Dr James Fox explains why the…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

This is how I’m investing £100,000 in the stock market in 2024!

| Dr. James Fox

Investing in the stock market can be daunting for many. Here, Dr James Fox explains his choices for the year…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

“My fervently Foolish prediction for the UK stock market in 2024 is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

Successful stock picking involves looking not only at businesses, but also what might be in store for the market conditions…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK blue-chip stocks to buy today? Royston Wild talks us through two ultra-cheap shares on his…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this defensive FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer buy?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a look at this private healthcare firm and considers whether the FTSE 250 stock is a shrewd…

Read more »