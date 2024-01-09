Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How I’d aim for £3.1k in recurrent income from these 4 stocks

How I’d aim for £3.1k in recurrent income from these 4 stocks

Jon Smith explains how he can build recurrent income from stocks with a strong track record and those that pay out frequently.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Recurrent income is the passive money I receive over a long period. I can try to get this from various forms of investment, including dividend stocks. In order to try and generate income on a timely basis throughout the year, I need to be smart in my planning. Here’s one way I believe I can make it work.

Thinking about payment timing

Part of my focus is buying stocks that pay out quarterly dividends. There’s no set rule on how often a firm can pay out money to shareholders. In fact, one of the risks with dividend investing is that a company might cut the pay out completely.

Yet as a general rule of thumb, a company will pay out between once a year and once a quarter. This doesn’t mean that I get paid four times as much if I invest in the firm that pays out each quarter. It should tally to the same amount as if the same business decided to just pay out once in a year.

But for my recurrent income prospects, if I can have a diversified selection of stocks that pay out each quarter, I should be able to get to the stage where I’m getting paid money each month.

Both BP (4.71%) and British American Tobacco (9.74%) are good examples of stocks that pay quarterly dividends. The current dividend yield is in brackets.

Dependable companies

The other element that’s key is ensuring I’m buying stocks with a good track record of paying dividends. I can’t realistically expect to bank on a passive stream of money if the stocks I own have a terrible record.

This also includes companies that are only just starting to pay out a dividend. For example, there’s a lot of expectation that Rolls-Royce will likely start to pay out a dividend over the coming year. Yet I still wouldn’t feel comfortable in buying the stock purely for this potential. It’s too risky.

On the other hand, I’d look to buy stocks like United Utilities (4.49%) and Severn Trent (4.32%). Both have at least seven years of consecutive dividend growth. It gives me confidence that if I add these to my portfolio, I should be able to benefit from continued payments going forward.

Getting the numbers right

By getting a mix of stocks that have a good track record, along with others that pay out frequent income, I can hope to build a diversified portfolio.

Let’s assume that I invest £100 each month in each of the four stocks. With a blended average dividend yield of 5.81%, my pot will quickly start to grow in value.

If I reinvest the proceeds for the next decade, my portfolio could rise to a value of £62,132. From that point onwards, I could expect to receive £3,106 each year in dividend income.

Granted, there are risks with trying to predict this far into the future. But it shows that with a well-thought-out strategy, it’s possible to earn good income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,500 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £535 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow exponentially through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA in Aviva shares could give me income of £1,600 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the income being paid to investors in Aviva shares. As ever, it's important to check…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Income stocks: the best investment of the decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why he thinks buying discounted top-notch income stocks in 2024 could be the buying opportunity of the…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for IAG shares for 2024 and 2025!

| Royston Wild

Hopes of returning dividends helped lift IAG's share price last year. Our writer Royston Wild looks at the FTSE firm's…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? Here’s why I’d aim for £31,377 a year in passive income with FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Royston Wild

Our writer Royston Wild explains how he plans to use FTSE 100 dividend stocks to build a magnificent passive income.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 housebuilders set for a much better year ahead!

| Sumayya Mansoor

With 2023 in the rearview mirror, our writer explains why these two FTSE 100 house building stocks could be set…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5k of savings? I’d turn that into a lifetime of passive income with these simple steps

| Charlie Keough

With £5,000 tucked away, this Fool explores how investors can put that to use and begin to generate passive income…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy these UK shares to start earning a second income

| Stephen Wright

Even with high interest rates, Stephen Wright thinks dividend stocks are a better option than cash or bonds for investors…

Read more »