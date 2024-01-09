Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » 3 predictions for the BP share price in 2024

3 predictions for the BP share price in 2024

Jon Smith explains his bold calls for the BP share price for the coming year, ranging from higher dividends to a lower oil price.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE:BP) is one of the largest listed stocks in the UK, with a market-cap of almost £80bn. The BP share price might be down a modest 3% over the past year, but it’s a very popular stock with retail investors. I think the year ahead could be a volatile one for the stock, based on my three predictions.

Lower oil prices could be a drag

As one of the largest oil firms in the world, the performance of BP is impacted by the movement in the oil price. This can act as a benefit (as we saw when it shot above $100 per bbl in 2022). Yet based on my views for this year, it could act as a drag on share price gains.

The oil governing body OPEC+ has been voluntarily cutting output in recent months, which isn’t a good sign. Further, earlier this week Saudi Arabia announced it was cutting the price of crude oil exports. With easing demand globally at the moment, it does point to the oil price continuing to fall.

Further, the oil price did jump in Q4 following the spike in fighting between Israel and Palestine. Even though the conflict is ongoing, if this gets resolved later this year then I think the oil price could fall based on this good news.

Ultimately, if this is correct then the BP share price could struggle to rally based purely on help from the oil price.

Higher dividend potential

BP cut the dividend in half at the start of 2020 due to concerns around the pandemic. Over the past couple of years, the quarterly payment amount has been increasing again. Last year it jumped by almost 10%. Based on analyst forecasts, it’s due to jump again later this year by a similar amount.

Of course, just knowing the dividend per share amount is a bit pointless. I need to factor in the dividend yield. At the moment this stands at 4.71%.

This is comfortably above the FTSE 100 average, as well as beating the savings rate I can get on my cash right now. Therefore, the BP share price could benefit from income investors buying the stock this year.

Election year is important

This year, the most people ever will have a chance to vote at the polls. This ranges from the UK to the US, from South Africa to India.

BP gets oil from around the world. It also sells it around the globe too. Governments directly influence the end price of some products, such as the fuel duty tax here in the UK.

If we get changes in the ruling parties in some key countries then this could act as either a positive or negative for BP stock. Should more favourable corporate conditions exist, this would be great. Yet if there’s a clampdown on oil and gas production, this would hurt the firm.

At the moment it’s too early for me to tell how this will go, but my prediction is that elections will be a key factor for 2024!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

These 800-pound gorillas are untouchable in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at two shares in his Stocks and Shares ISA that he just can't see himself selling due…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

After a 660% rally, is it time to start selling Rolls-Royce shares?

| Stephen Wright

Should investors who own Rolls-Royce shares consider taking profits on their holdings? Stephen Wright thinks this strategy has hidden risks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 watchlist: are Rolls-Royce shares now the greatest investment?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce is the top-performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last 12 months, but can it maintain its upward…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Starting with nothing in 2024? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Building wealth in 2024 when we're starting from scratch may sound impossible. Dr James Fox explains how Warren Buffett can…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£10,000-£15,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £21,800!

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. It's the holy grail of investing. But how can we turn £10k-£15k…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’ll be watching this week

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is watching for trading updates from Greggs and Persimmon this week. But which FTSE 250 stock is on…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How should a beginner start investing?

| Stephen Wright

Which stocks should someone looking to start investing buy? Stephen Wright thinks Warren Buffett’s answer is the right one.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett urges investors to stay within whatever their circle of competence is. That leads Stephen Wright to the FTSE…

Read more »