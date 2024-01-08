Home » Investing Articles » I’d back these FTSE 250 growth stocks to bounce back in style in 2024

I’d back these FTSE 250 growth stocks to bounce back in style in 2024

Many FTSE 250 stocks had a difficult 2023. But our writer suspects that some could have a far better 2024 if interest rates are cut.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite managing to rally in the final quarter, 2023 wasn’t exactly a vintage year for the FTSE 250 or many of its members. But I think a fair number stand a chance of recovering very strongly in 2024.

Here are a couple that catch my eye.

Ticking lower

During the pandemic, shares in watches and jewellery seller Watches of Switzerland (LSE: WOSG) just couldn’t stop climbing in value. Had I invested when Boris Johnson first sent us into lockdown in March 2020, I would have multiplied my cash many times over by the end of 2021.

Unfortunately, a lot of those gains have since been lost.

Not that this should come as a surprise. A fall in demand for luxury goods is always likely when interest rates march upward.

With analysts now predicting a cut in 2024, however, I’m more bullish on the company’s fortunes than I’ve been for a while. This development could push consumers to adopt a more relaxed attitude to discretionary spending.

Better times ahead

None of this is nailed on. And even if a cut does come, it could be later than anticipated. This means the shares could have further to fall.

Oh, and there’s no dividend stream to keep me patient if this were to happen.

But I wonder if a lot of this is already priced in. As I type, Watches trades at 12 times earnings. That’s significantly lower than the five-year average valuation of 17.

With full-year guidance maintained when it last reported to the market in December and several high-revenue showrooms set to reopen after being refurbished, I think now is as good a time as any to begin building a position if I can find the cash.

Under pressure

A second FTSE 250 member that I think could bounce back in style this year is Smithson Investment Trust (LSE: SSON).

At least, I hope this is the case. I’ve been a holder for a few years now. And while the shares also did extremely well during the ‘lockdown years’, recent performance has been far more tough going.

Again, the main reason for this isn’t hard to fathom. In troubling economic times, investors become more averse to the sort of stocks Smithson holds, namely those of small- and mid-cap businesses.

But this could be exactly the moment to increase my position if I’m able to do so.

Quality rules

As with its index peer, I reckon the probability of a good year at Smithson depends on how soon an interest rate cut comes and how big it is. Nothing can be guaranteed.

On the other hand, the stock market is forward-looking. Signs of multiple cuts in short succession could put a rocket under the sort of growth stocks this trust owns.

Again, there’s no passive income here. An annual management charge of 0.9% also applies.

But these are things I’m prepared to accept given that manager Simon Barnard only looks to invest in quality companies rather than any old market riff-raff.

This isn’t a complete bet on the UK economy either. Almost half of the portfolio is listed in the US.

Like its big brother — Terry Smith’s Fundsmith Equity fund — I think this year could see a return to its benchmark-beating form.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers owns shares in Smithson Investment Trust and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2024 market recovery: is it too late to buy cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how to find bargain buying opportunities while avoiding falling into traps as the stock market continues to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 watchlist: are Rolls-Royce shares now the greatest investment?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce is the top-performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last 12 months, but can it maintain its upward…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Starting with nothing in 2024? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Building wealth in 2024 when we're starting from scratch may sound impossible. Dr James Fox explains how Warren Buffett can…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Vodafone shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

Vodafone shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 over the past 12 months, leaving investors disappointed. Is there more woe to…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the two-year performance of BAE Systems shares and asks whether he'd buy the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the BP share price was highly volatile in 2023

| Andrew Mackie

The BP share price may have struggled in 2023, but this Fool continues to believe that it offers one of…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Targeting a £18,766 passive income starting with just £1,000 of savings?

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 100 shares can be a great way to build long-term passive income. Royston Wild shows how this…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m avoiding cheap Lloyds shares like the plague!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price sprang higher again late last year. But Royston Wild has no intention of buying this FTSE…

Read more »