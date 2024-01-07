Home » Investing Articles » How should a beginner start investing?

How should a beginner start investing?

Which stocks should someone looking to start investing buy? Stephen Wright thinks Warren Buffett’s answer is the right one.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think that right now is a great time to start investing. At 93 years old, Warren Buffett is still actively buying shares, so it’s never too late to be making moves in the stock market.

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, buying shares in profitable businesses can be a great use of excess cash. But which stocks are best for someone with no experience start with?

All of them

Choosing which shares to buy can be tricky, even for the most skilled investors. Fortunately, though, it’s possible to start investing without having to do this. 

Putting money into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a way of investing in a range of businesses. The Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF is a good example.

The fund contains shares in companies from all around the world. This includes the UK, the US, and the Middle East.

It has holdings in 3,664 stocks. The largest of these is Apple, but this only accounts for just over 4% of the entire portfolio.

There are a lot of positives to investing in an ETF like the Vanguard All-World fund. It allows investors to participate in the growth of global business without having to analyse specific stocks.

There are downsieds to ETFs, though – I often find they contain shares I don’t want to own mixed in with those I do. So which shares are best for beginners who don’t want to buy ETFs?

Choosing shares to buy

The answer is, it depends. Investing well is about buying shares when others are underestimating their value and this means being able to recognise when a stock is selling for less than its worth.

This involves understanding a company better than the average stock market participant. That sounds like quite a challenge, but it might be easier than it seems. 

Work, hobbies, and even everyday life can give investors an advantage. It might be, for example, that moving house causes someone to realise how difficult it is to do this without Rightmove

Alternatively, shopping at Tesco could bring someone to appreciate the way in which the Clubcard scheme incentivises customers to keep shopping there. Neither of these needs special expertise.

Equally, someone who runs their own business might appreciate the size of the branch network Lloyds operates. This could be a reason for thinking that the business has a distinctive strength.

Ultimately, deciding to invest in individual stocks involves figuring out which stocks are being underappreciated by the rest of the market. So having some sort of insight is crucial.

The golden rule

According to Warren Buffett, the first rule of investing is not to lose money. And the second rule is to not forget the first one. 

The best way for investors to follow this rule is to stick to buying shares in businesses that they are able to recognise as undervalued. Exactly which these are will vary from person to person.

This is true for someone starting out and more experienced market participants. Staying within what Buffett calls an investor’s ‘circle of competence’ is the best way to limit risk and maximise returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Vanguard Funds Public - Vanguard Ftse All-World Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Rightmove Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Fundsmith Equity review: is it still a good investment in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at Fundsmith Equity's recent performance as well as its stock holdings. Is it still a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 239%! Should I buy more Nvidia stock in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock took off in 2023 as its products proved integral to the generative AI boom. Has this left the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 healthcare dividend stocks to consider for passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three dividend stocks from the US and UK that could provide attractive passive income…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett urges investors to stay within whatever their circle of competence is. That leads Stephen Wright to the FTSE…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why wait to start investing? I’d put £300 to work right now!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sets out why and how he'd start investing this January with a spare few hundred pounds, even without…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the BP share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price has been pushed down since mid-October. Dr James Fox explores whether we're looking at buying conditions…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Putting aside £250 a month? Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for passive income. But it's what we do with the money we set aside that counts.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20k in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he identifies top-notch, high-dividend-yield stocks to build a 7% ISA portfolio in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »