Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the HSBC share price rose 23% in 2023

Here’s why the HSBC share price rose 23% in 2023

What a surprise to see the HSBC share price among the top FTSE 100 performers in 2023! I reckon there could be more to come in 2024.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In a year when bank stocks had a horrible time, the HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA) share price climbed 23%, wiping the floor with Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays.

Over five years, they’re a lot closer, with HSBC in second place, just behind Barclays.

HSBC operates mostly in China and the Far East. So it’s not as bothered by UK inflation and interest rates. And it’s those that hit the UK’s other high street banks so badly in the past two years.

Prior to that, the Chinese slowdown had hurt the HSBC share price. And the economic pain the region suffered in the pandemic meant the stock didn’t recover like most of the sector.

Nice timing if you can do it

Someone clever enough to buy Barclays in 2020, then switch to HSBC in early 2022, could have come out well ahead.

But I don’t have the ability to time things like that. In fact, history shows that very few people do. It doesn’t stop newcomers to the stock market having a go though.

In fact, people often ask me for get-rich-quick share tips. And they frown when I suggest they feed cash into a diversified set of income stocks and keep it going for a few decades. Oh well.

A top buy for 2024?

Anyway, back to HSBC. It does look like the varying fortunes of the UK and Chinese economies are behind the differing 2022 and 2023 share price moves.

But, far more important, what might the future bring for HSBC shares? And should we buy? Well, the next couple of years could hold a fair bit of uncertainty, as we don’t know where China’s going.

But I do think HSBC could be one of the FTSE 100‘s best income stocks to consider buying right now, for those with a long-term view.

Low valuation

Despite its outperformance in 2023, HSBC is still on a very similar valuation to the other Footsie banks. We’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under six, with a 6.8% dividend yield on the cards for 2023.

That’s a cracking forecast, and we won’t have long to wait for the results. They should be out on 21 February. And if they’re as good as I hope, I think we might see another share price boost.

But what about that risk? Heading into 2024, which country is showing the brightest lights of recovery and new growth, China or the UK?

UK vs China

I don’t know a lot about China’s economics. But it does sound to me like the country is still in the early days of what could be a long haul.

But here in the UK, inflation is falling quite quickly. And even if we haven’t seen any Bank of England interest rate cuts yet, mortgage lenders are already dropping their rates.

So what would I do? I already hold UK-based bank shares, but I’m thinking that adding some HSBC might help balance the two distinct risks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit £3, but is there more room to rally? Dr James Fox thinks this stock…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT is Stephen Wright’s top stock to buy in January. Here’s how he plans to build his…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP did this in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews his ISA and SIPP accounts to assess how his largest holdings performed last year. What's his takeaway?

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Marks & Spencer share price rose by 106% in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the exceptional performance of the Marks & Spencer share price over the past year, with a look…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

AI stocks boomed in 2023! What’s next for 2024?

| Dr. James Fox

The big investment story of 2023 was the rise of Nvidia as one of the leading AI stocks. Dr James…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20,000 ISA to generate passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

Looking to build up some long-term passive income? I think 2024 might just be a great year to start, with…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could surge in 2024 if the Bank of England cuts rates

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England could cut interest rates in 2024. Here, Dr James Fox highlights a couple of UK shares…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Is ITM Power the best near-penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ITM Power share price has been on a rollercoaster ride since 2020, but is the hydrogen specialist getting ready…

Read more »